The stocks that will benefit from a 'reshoring' trend

By now it’s a familiar theme, but the switch towards the ‘reshoring’ of manufacturing continues to gather pace, even though the practical barriers and financial hurdles linked to supply chain rationalisation have probably been underestimated.

References to 'onshoring' and 'reshoring' have increased in earnings calls. But even if we assume that the ‘just in time’ mantra is assuredly giving way to “just in case’, the implications for UK businesses whose prospects are intertwined with global supply chains – ranging from distributors to original equipment manufacturers – are difficult to assess.

Ensuring supply chain resilience comes at a cost, so companies operating in particularly competitive markets, or those with thin net margins, might be more reluctant to initiate changes. Yet it seems as though manufacturers whose products are further up the value chain have found the reshoring process less financially burdensome.