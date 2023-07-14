Today's markets: Soft data sends shares higher

US shares rallied for a fourth day in a row after the PPI number cemented the disinflation-soft landing narrative, with the US 2-year Treasury yield almost down to 4.6 per cent, from 5 per cent a week ago. With yields down and the dollar falling off a cliff the Nasdaq added another 1.6 per cent and the S&P 500 rose 0.85 per cent for fresh year-to-date highs.

European stock markets were steady in early trading but on course for weekly gains of around 2-4 per cent. The FTSE 100 rose 0.1 per cent while the DAX fell 0.26 per cent but it’s been a much better week for share prices overall than we’ve seen recently. The S&P 500 is up 2.5 per cent for the week so far, while the Nasdaq has risen 3.5 per cent.

This week we had a two-year low for the US CPI, which fell to 3 per cent. Core inflation fell to a lower-than-forecast 4.8 per cent from 5.3 per cent. More disinflation was evident as US PPI slowed to a lower-than-expected 0.1 per cent year-on-year in June, from 0.9 per cent in May. It was the weakest pace since Aug 2020 and is down from the all-time high of 11.7 per cent from March 2022. It all looks rather encouraging and is firing up the soft landing bulls.

But market pricing may be over-optimistic. Federal Funds Rate futures indicate another 0.25 percentage point hike to 5.5 per cent – one and done, before the central bank is seen reversing course and cutting around 6 times to 3.8 per cent by the end of 2024. This seems wildly optimistic – if the Fed cuts that much it would be because of a hard landing. For now the market is having its cake and eating it – soft landing + multiple rate cuts. Both cannot be true. This is certainly optimistic considering the Fed’s Christopher Waller said the Fed would need to raise rates at least twice this year. Although he conceded more soft inflation data could obviate the need for a second hike.

Next week we will be looking to the UK, where inflation is proving much harder to shake. Headline CPI inflation remained at 8.7 per cent in May, refusing to come down as expected, while the core reading jumped even higher, rising from 6.8 per cent to 7.1 per cent, the highest since 1992.

The Trader is written by Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Finalto