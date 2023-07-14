Zoo Digital shares tank as Hollywood strikes take their toll

Translation service Zoo Digital (ZOO) said revenues would be lower than expected in the first quarter because of combination of the Hollywood writers’ strike and general cost savings across the streaming industry, sending its share price down 28 per cent on Friday morning.

The tech giants that now dominate the film and television space, including Amazon (US:AMZN), Netflix (US:NFLX) and Apple (US:APPL), were initially unaffected by the writers’ strike because of their backlog of shows to draw upon.

However, the strike has reached its third month and “it is now having an impact on the levels of localisation and media services' work on new titles”, according to Zoo’s announcement. Actors have now joined the strike, protesting against the potential for artificial intelligence to replace creative roles, adding to the writers' argument about being paid fairly for work shown on streaming services. The actors' strike has immediately shut down projects all over the world.