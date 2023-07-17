Today's markets: Shares wobble on weak Chinese data

Shares are falling this morning as weak Chinese GDP data hit the oil price and sent a wave of negativity across European and Asian markets. The FTSE 100 is down nearly 0.3 per cent in early trading with a bounceback for water utility stocks undone by traders selling out of the miners. The DAX and CAC 40 are both down as well, dropping 0.3 and 0.9 per cent respectively. Overnight, the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.9 per cent.

This all happened after numbers showed the Chinese economy losing momentum in Q2, with GDP only expanding 0.8 per cent against the previous three months, down from 2.2 per cent in Q1. Falling exports, weak retail sales and a weak property sector were to blame. China’s expected rebound this year after its grand reopening is certainly one of the biggest failures for traders in 2023. It’s a difficult one for western economies who are now neither benefiting from economic growth from China, nor are they able to import China’s disinflation to help them balance out their own macro situations. You’d expect China to act in the face of the weak data, with more stimulus coming from the People’s Bank of China, just as everyone else talks about upping rates.

Chinese GDP data has hit share prices but the biggest impact was probably seen in the oil markets. West Texas Intermediate and Brent Crude both down around 1.5 per cent. Weak demand from China has weighed on the price for most of the year, leading to the Opec+ production cuts announced some months ago. Be interesting to see how far the price would have fallen without action from the group.

Elsewhere, Britain’s muddle housing market continues to confuse homeowners and would-be buyers. The latest data from estate agency website Rightmove showed asking prices have dropped month-on-month again, but still remain higher than 12 months ago. Higher borrowing costs are weighing on demand but there seems to be a floor under house prices created by the lack of supply and the slow process of buying a home.

Wednesday will be the big day for markets this week as we get Eurozone inflation and the UK’s too. The latter will be key: Bank of England bodies have been around town talking about a drop in the headline figure, but we’ve been here before. Last month’s rise in core inflation sent shockwaves through the bond market and effectively guaranteed June’s decision to raise rates by 0.5 percentage points. Markets are still expecting another 0.5 point hike next month and terminal rates of 6.5 per cent. Any positive inflation news might help dispel the latter, at least.

