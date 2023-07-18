Car profits under pressure as demand and supply change lanes

It's always the way. You wait two years for a new car and then 87.8mn all come at once.

UBS analysts have warned of a “high risk of overproduction” of passenger vehicles after they lifted their global production forecast to 87.8mn units for 2023, up 7 per cent on last year and only 1 per cent below 2019 levels. However, sales are likely to run shy of this, at just 82.9mn, potentially leading to weaker margins at carmakers.

The industry’s output increased by around 14 per cent in the second quarter, and although demand in the US has remained stronger than forecasts, order books in Europe “have started to shrink fast”, UBS analysts said. Europe’s car dealers also have fuller forecourts than their US counterparts (which are still only at two-thirds of pre-pandemic levels), placing them “most at risk from intensifying price competition”.