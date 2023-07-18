Today's markets: Traders optimistic as earnings season begins

China’s soft economic data continues to weigh on sentiment with European equities kind of sideways in early trading following a mixed session for Asia. But it didn’t stop Wall Street posting fresh gains as the Dow Jones closed at its highest level this year after climbing 0.22 per cent. The S&P 500 rose 0.4 per cent and the Nasdaq added more than 0.9 per cent. The FTSE 100 was up 0.2 per cent in early trade, mainly led by gains for Ocado, after declining around 0.4 per cent on Monday. The DAX is effectively flat.

We’re in a kind of perfect soft landing scenario as far as the market is concerned – but it cannot price in cuts to interest rates this year or a good economic outcome. Earnings season is underway and expectations are for around a 7 per cent decline in earnings per share (EPS) across the S&P 500. Market remains way too optimistic at this stage. Bank of America (US: BAC) and Morgan Stanley (US: MS) report later with Tesla (US: TSLA), Goldman Sachs (US: GS) and Netflix (US: NFLX) tomorrow.

JPMorgan chief global markets strategist Marko Kolanovic is a bit more bullish, well ish, on the US economy. He said: “While the growth lift from normalising services demand and commodity prices should fade, the resilience of the US and global expansions should remain in place. We thus downplay near-term recession risks.”

In London, Ocado shares rallied 15 per cent as it reported good progress in returning to profitability in its retail division. I just don’t get why the stock moves so much on the retail side of the business when virtually all its enterprise value lies in the tech bit of the business. Ebitda of £16.6m does not make a £5bn company.

US retail sales are due later today, expected 0.5 per cent higher. Four weeks ago data for May showed retail sales rose 0.3 per cent from April to $687bn, ahead of analyst expectations. Details of US industrial production, which contracted for the first time this year, are also due.

As discussed yesterday, the big day for the UK will be tomorrow. The UK is in a tight spot, but inflation could soon roll over. It may be too early with this week’s CPI release, but disinflation could be coming to the UK. Headline CPI inflation remained at 8.7 per cent in May, refusing to come down as expected, while the core reading jumped even higher, rising from 6.8 per cent to 7.1 per cent, the highest since 1992. But today’s Lloyds food inflation tracker shows prices falling for the first time in three years.

The Trader is written by Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Finalto