Today’s markets: FTSE 100 up on inflation surprise

Inflation is down: annual CPI inflation declined to 7.9 per cent in June from 8.7 per cent in May, in what’s probably a huge relief for Threadneedle Street. Core inflation was also down. It doesn’t really matter too much what the finer details are and what the actual number is as far as markets are concerned, it’s all about the direction; and it’s going the right way.

Gilt yields fell sharply with the two-year back to a one-month low at 4.833 per cent, dropping ~around 0.25 percentage points on the session, its biggest drop since March. It was trading near 5.5 per cent two weeks ago. It cements the market’s disinflation narrative, and this is good for risk, albeit sterling is being offered on the news a touch. Although, the bigger picture ought to be lower inflation = stronger economy = stronger pound.

Words of caution: firstly the rate of inflation is still WAY TOO HIGH and is not about to come down to 2 per cent any time soon. I note that pay was up 7.3 per cent: wage price spiral realm means sticky core only fell to 6.9 per cent from the 31-year high of 7.1 per cent in May. Services inflation was also still stubbornly above 7 per cent, so it’s way too early to declare victory, but perhaps it’s the end of the beginning? Tentative reasons for optimism and remember markets always overreact on the way up and on the way down. The terminal Bank of England rate was always going to be lower than the 6.5 per cent the market priced in a couple of weeks ago. That expectation has already dropped down to below 6 per cent.

Share prices bounced on the news with the FTSE 100 up a massive 1.4 per cent in early trading. The DAX added 0.3 per cent while the CAC 40 is up 0.6 per cent. A lot of positivity in London that we’re over the worst of it, hence the differentials between it and its neighbouring bourses. The FTSE 250 – really cyclical and sensitive to the inflation/rate dynamic – is up 3 per cent for its best day in six months. Everything up and rate sensitivity is key.

This followed a good session in New York, the S&P 500 added 0.7 per cent, the Dow 1 per cent and Nasdaq, 0.76 per cent. Gains were led by big tech as Nvidia and Microsoft rallied 2.2 per cent and 4 per cent respectively. Banking shares rallied strongly on earnings beats and upbeat guidance from the likes of Morgan Stanley (6.5 per cent) and Bank of America (4.4 per cent). Today we have updates from Netflix and Tesla.

The Trader is written by Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Finalto

