Companies roundup: Tesla margins & Easyjet

Tesla’s (US:TSLA) profit margin fell as its price cuts took effect. The electric carmaker saw its second quarter gross margin drop 6.82 percentage points year-on-year to 18.2 per cent while its revenue rose 47 per cent to $24.9bn, around $700mn ahead of Factset consensus.
Chief executive Elon Musk has been cutting prices to maintain Tesla's affordability in the face of interest rate rises. “When interest rates rise dramatically, we actually have to reduce the price of the car because the interest payments increase the price of the car,” he said on the analyst call.
This strategy has been keeping demand high with deliveries up 83 per cent year-on-year to 466,140 which was ahead of expectations. However, despite almost all metrics beating analyst expectations the share price was down 6 per cent in after hours trading.
This may be because Musk said that production next quarter would drop as the company upgraded some of the factories. On a forward price to earnings ratio of 70, things just need to go perfectly. AS
Netflix's new plan to squeeze subscribers
Netflix (US:NFLX) is growing subscribers faster than expected but its revenue is disappointing. In the second quarter, it added 5.9mn subscribers which was ahead of the analyst expectations of just 2mn additions, however, the flat quarter-on-quarter revenue was slightly below analyst consensus.
The fear the streamer’s crackdown on password sharing would push subscribers away was misplaced. Instead, users appear to have signed up at a greater rate as they have been bumped off their friends’ accounts.
The problem is that people have been signing up on the cheapest plan hence the revenue per subscriber is falling. In response, Netflix is no longer offering its cheapest $9.99 plan in the US and UK. Analysts at Jefferies think this is a good move and will add “$1bn - $1.5bn of margin accretive revenue over the next several years”.
It appears the cheap free TV experiment is over. The cheapest service is gone, advertisements are being added and every bit of cash is now being squeezed out of the business. It’s a different time now, investors are not as concerned about subscribers, they want profits. The share price was down 8 per cent in after hours trading. AS
Volumes keep falling at Royal Mail
Royal Mail is still wrestling with weak demand, and has called for “urgent” reforms to its universal service obligation. While addressed letter volumes were higher than expected between April and June, they were 30 per cent lower than pre-pandemic levels and down 8 per cent on 2022. Parcel volumes were down 10 per cent year-on-year.
As such, Royal Mail’s revenue fell by 4 per cent between April and June, while sales from parent group International Distributions Services (IDS) - which includes European courier GLS - plateaued at £3bn.
IDS said it is now at a “crucial juncture” and has appointed Martin Seidenberg, former chief executive of GLS, as group chief executive. This follows the resignation of Simon Thompson in May. The courier has also struck a deal with postal workers over pay and working conditions, ending months of industrial action. AA
Lookers takeover rejected by key shareholder
Lookers (LOOK) shares cratered by 14 per cent in early trading after its biggest shareholder said it would vote against the planned £465mn takeover of the car dealer by Canadian business Global Auto Holdings. Lookers said that Cinch Holdco UK Limited, which has a 19.5 per cent stake in the company and is ultimately owned by TDR Capital, had withdrawn its letter of intent regarding the deal and the board concluded that “shareholders representing in excess of 25% of the voting rights of the company intend to vote against the [takeover] resolutions and therefore that the resolutions are not capable of being passed”. A general meeting about the takeover is still scheduled for 27 July, but the deal now looks dead in the water. CA
Premier Foods highlights easing inflation
Premier Foods (PFD) plans to keep prices steady for the rest of the year as it pointed to the easing of severe input cost inflation, which chief executive Alex Whitehouse said in a first-quarter update “is now past its peak”.
Total sales at the food manufacturer rose by a chunky 21.1 per cent year-on-year in the 13 weeks to 1 July, with branded sales up 17.5 per cent. Management now thinks that full-year trading profits will come in at the top end of market forecasts. The shares were up by over 1 per cent in early trading. CA
Babcock displays more buoyancy
Shares in defence contractor Babcock (BAB) bounced as the defence company reported a big improvement in its cash generation and its net debt position, although profits were weighed down by a loss recorded on an ongoing contract to deliver frigates to the Ministry of Defence.
Revenue grew by 8 per cent to £4.4bn in the year to March, and a £300mn in cash generation, as well as asset disposals, helped the company to cut net debt by more than £400mn to £564.4mn at year-end. However, a £100mn loss recorded on the contract to deliver five Type 31 frigates to the MoD mean statutory operating profit fell by 80 per cent to £45.5mn. MF
Inflation hits Howden as overseas sales jump
Inflation caused Howden Joinery's (HWDN) pre-tax profit to slump by over a fifth, even as international sales leapt by over a third. Its growing overseas revenue stream helped pull up overall revenue by 1.5 per cent in its results for the six months to 10 June, while UK revenue increased by just 0.6 per cent. Meanwhile, its gross profit margin slid by 90 basis points.
The company said it's focused on "competitive pricing to support our customers while balancing inflationary pressures to optimise volumes". Shares were up 3 per cent in early trading. ML
