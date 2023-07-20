Companies roundup: Tesla margins & Easyjet

Tesla’s (US:TSLA) profit margin fell as its price cuts took effect. The electric carmaker saw its second quarter gross margin drop 6.82 percentage points year-on-year to 18.2 per cent while its revenue rose 47 per cent to $24.9bn, around $700mn ahead of Factset consensus.

Chief executive Elon Musk has been cutting prices to maintain Tesla's affordability in the face of interest rate rises. “When interest rates rise dramatically, we actually have to reduce the price of the car because the interest payments increase the price of the car,” he said on the analyst call.

This strategy has been keeping demand high with deliveries up 83 per cent year-on-year to 466,140 which was ahead of expectations. However, despite almost all metrics beating analyst expectations the share price was down 6 per cent in after hours trading.

This may be because Musk said that production next quarter would drop as the company upgraded some of the factories. On a forward price to earnings ratio of 70, things just need to go perfectly. AS

Netflix's new plan to squeeze subscribers

Netflix (US:NFLX) is growing subscribers faster than expected but its revenue is disappointing. In the second quarter, it added 5.9mn subscribers which was ahead of the analyst expectations of just 2mn additions, however, the flat quarter-on-quarter revenue was slightly below analyst consensus.

The fear the streamer’s crackdown on password sharing would push subscribers away was misplaced. Instead, users appear to have signed up at a greater rate as they have been bumped off their friends’ accounts.

The problem is that people have been signing up on the cheapest plan hence the revenue per subscriber is falling. In response, Netflix is no longer offering its cheapest $9.99 plan in the US and UK. Analysts at Jefferies think this is a good move and will add “$1bn - $1.5bn of margin accretive revenue over the next several years”.

It appears the cheap free TV experiment is over. The cheapest service is gone, advertisements are being added and every bit of cash is now being squeezed out of the business. It’s a different time now, investors are not as concerned about subscribers, they want profits. The share price was down 8 per cent in after hours trading. AS

EasyJet’s earnings lift EasyJet (EZJ) said it expected a “strong outcome” for the remainder of its financial year after reporting further improvements in passenger growth and earnings in the three months ending in June. A 7 per cent increase in passenger numbers, and a 23 per cent jump in revenues per seat meant it declared a pre-tax profit of £203mn for the quarter, a £317mn improvement on the same period last year. However, the company, which recently cancelled 1,700 flights in and out of Gatwick over the summer, declined to give further guidance on full-year profit, saying expectations were subject to the broader operating environment, which it described as “challenging”. It pointed to air space disruptions, with strike days by European air traffic control staff up by 40 per cent compared with 2019. This lack of guidance meant its shares were trading 2 per cent lower, but after a year-to-date gain of almost 50 per cent, the company’s shares trade at a premium to peers in terms of its price-to-earnings multiple, said RBC Capital Markets analyst Ruairi Cullinane. EasyJet’s shares trade at almost 10-times consensus forecast earnings, according to FactSet. MF

Volumes keep falling at Royal Mail

Royal Mail is still wrestling with weak demand, and has called for “urgent” reforms to its universal service obligation. While addressed letter volumes were higher than expected between April and June, they were 30 per cent lower than pre-pandemic levels and down 8 per cent on 2022. Parcel volumes were down 10 per cent year-on-year.

As such, Royal Mail’s revenue fell by 4 per cent between April and June, while sales from parent group International Distributions Services (IDS) - which includes European courier GLS - plateaued at £3bn.

IDS said it is now at a “crucial juncture” and has appointed Martin Seidenberg, former chief executive of GLS, as group chief executive. This follows the resignation of Simon Thompson in May. The courier has also struck a deal with postal workers over pay and working conditions, ending months of industrial action. AA

Miners production roundup: BHP, Anglo American and Shanta Gold Weaker metals prices and higher costs have been the key themes of the first half of 2023 for the major miners, but surprises can still come along. Anglo American (AAL) beat expectations significantly in the first half thanks to its new Quellaveco copper mine, which drove copper output up 42 per cent compared to last year. Anglo has been a much weaker performer than Rio Tinto (RIO) and BHP (BHP) in terms of its share price this year. After a 5 per cent bump on Thursday, it remains down 26 per cent since the start of the year. “Anglo American’s Q2 production shows that their guidance is now on the more conservative end,” said RBC Capital Markets analyst Tyler Broda. One downside for the rest of the year is higher prices - Anglo has raised its copper and nickel cost guidance for the full year. BHP meanwhile hit guided production numbers for its 2023 financial year, which ended 30 June. The company also released its outlook for 2024, which sees growth in copper output, flat iron ore production (already at capacity this year) and flat coal production. BHP will announce its full year results on 22 August. Outside the world of the majors, Shanta Gold (SHG) announced a quarterly record for gold production, at just over 29,000 ounces (oz). The company just opened a new mine in Tanzania, and also saw a 26 per cent increase in production between Q1 and Q2 at its established New Luika mine. The company has long aimed to get over 100,000 oz a year in gold output and reiterated guidance of 90,000-98,000 oz for the full year after the strong quarter. Its shares were up 13 per cent, to 11p. Read more: This miner is now much more than a gold price play

Lookers takeover rejected by key shareholder

Lookers (LOOK) shares cratered by 14 per cent in early trading after its biggest shareholder said it would vote against the planned £465mn takeover of the car dealer by Canadian business Global Auto Holdings. Lookers said that Cinch Holdco UK Limited, which has a 19.5 per cent stake in the company and is ultimately owned by TDR Capital, had withdrawn its letter of intent regarding the deal and the board concluded that “shareholders representing in excess of 25% of the voting rights of the company intend to vote against the [takeover] resolutions and therefore that the resolutions are not capable of being passed”. A general meeting about the takeover is still scheduled for 27 July, but the deal now looks dead in the water. CA

Fuller, Smith & Turner announces buyback Fuller, Smith & Turner’s (FSTA) sales rose by 17.1 per cent in the first 15 weeks of its financial year as the pub and hotel company’s London sites benefitted from more office workers and tourists heading back to the capital. Fuller, which raised its full-year dividend by 30 per cent last month, said it would repurchase up to 1mn of its ‘A’ shares. On the downside, chief executive Simon Emeny cautioned that “cost inflation and the ongoing train and tube strikes continue to present challenges”. The shares were up by more than 1 per cent in early trading. CA Read more: Pubs are back – and this stock is the 'gold standard'

Premier Foods highlights easing inflation

Premier Foods (PFD) plans to keep prices steady for the rest of the year as it pointed to the easing of severe input cost inflation, which chief executive Alex Whitehouse said in a first-quarter update “is now past its peak”.

Total sales at the food manufacturer rose by a chunky 21.1 per cent year-on-year in the 13 weeks to 1 July, with branded sales up 17.5 per cent. Management now thinks that full-year trading profits will come in at the top end of market forecasts. The shares were up by over 1 per cent in early trading. CA

Dunelm upgrades outlook Dunelm (DNLM) has nudged up its full-year profit forecasts, despite a “challenging consumer backdrop”. The homewares retailer achieved sales growth of 6 per cent in the year to 1 July 2023 and a gross margin of 50 per cent. As such, profit before tax is expected to be “slightly ahead” of consensus expectations of £188mn. This implies a year-on-year decline of roughly 10 per cent. JS

Babcock displays more buoyancy

Shares in defence contractor Babcock (BAB) bounced as the defence company reported a big improvement in its cash generation and its net debt position, although profits were weighed down by a loss recorded on an ongoing contract to deliver frigates to the Ministry of Defence.

Revenue grew by 8 per cent to £4.4bn in the year to March, and a £300mn in cash generation, as well as asset disposals, helped the company to cut net debt by more than £400mn to £564.4mn at year-end. However, a £100mn loss recorded on the contract to deliver five Type 31 frigates to the MoD mean statutory operating profit fell by 80 per cent to £45.5mn. MF

Volution breezes through tricky market Volution (FAN) continued to defy the gloom in the building products sector, stating in a pre-close trading update that adjusted earnings per share for its current financial year are likely to be “at the top end” of analysts’ forecasts. The manufacturer and distributor of ventilation systems attributed organic revenue growth of around 5 per cent in large part to the domestic market. Demand for refits in social housing is strong, given “heightened awareness of health risks associated with mould and condensation”. Private home improvement work has also remained “resilient”, although there has been a softening of demand in Europe as housebuilding activity has declined in Germany and the Nordic region. Operating margins have also proven to be robust, at 21 per cent for the financial year ending on 31 July. The company’s shares were up 7 per cent by mid-morning. MF Read why we're bullish on Volution

Inflation hits Howden as overseas sales jump

Inflation caused Howden Joinery's (HWDN) pre-tax profit to slump by over a fifth, even as international sales leapt by over a third. Its growing overseas revenue stream helped pull up overall revenue by 1.5 per cent in its results for the six months to 10 June, while UK revenue increased by just 0.6 per cent. Meanwhile, its gross profit margin slid by 90 basis points.

The company said it's focused on "competitive pricing to support our customers while balancing inflationary pressures to optimise volumes". Shares were up 3 per cent in early trading. ML

