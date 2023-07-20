The companies benefiting from the rail crisis

Train software and digital ticketing companies could be set to profit from the crisis-hit UK rail industry. Rail companies are looking for ways to cut costs while also getting services back to acceptable levels, while facing industrial action and weakening economic conditions.

Pre-pandemic, the UK rail industry spent £22.1bn on services and maintenance while income was just £14.4bn, according to Peter McNally, an analyst at investment bank Stifel. Since then, the economics have worsened further with costs climbing and persistent strikes hitting bottom lines.

It is this dire situation that has resulted in the recent controversial plans to close remaining ticket offices across the country. At the start of this month, the Rail Delivery Group (RDG), which represents the UK rail companies, announced it was trying to “modernise customer service across the rail network”, which included closing ticket offices and transferring the employees into other roles.