There are a lot of reasons to back UK plc

For a short while, in 2022, it looked as though value investing – buying good companies at a good price – had finally managed to stage a comeback as confidence in the high valuations of US companies ebbed away.

But growth companies are now in demand again, propelled along by artificial intelligence (AI) and a conviction that the Federal Reserve will soon put an end to rate hikes.

What has become clear is that the assumed link between rising rates and value shares is not a relationship that holds in every environment. That’s a blow for UK investors who recognise the inherent quality of companies on the domestic market. Higher rates have not encouraged the expected flows of money away from growth stocks and into undervalued corners of the market in any meaningful way, and the prospect of ongoing hikes from the Bank of England has been a deep concern for investors. That may be alleviated somewhat following the encouraging and unexpectedly large fall in UK consumer price inflation this week, from near-9 per cent to 7.9 per cent.

But persistent high inflation – and the attendant risk of recession – hasn’t been the only factor turning investors off. Brexit was a turning point too. Saxo Bank labels it “catastrophic” for UK equities, highlighting that between 2007 and the referendum, UK shares had been valued in tandem with the global market, with any discount attributable to the cyclical nature of a market tilted to finance, energy and materials.

Whatever the reasons for all the gloomy sentiment, it has resulted in steep discounts on domestic shares and made British companies “the cheapest in the world”, according to Morgan Stanley.

Buying UK shares when they are at their cheapest point relative to global equities in 50 years looks like a much better idea than buying US equities when they are at their most expensive, yet “it seems there is no valuation low enough for UK equities, nor too high for US equities”, laments value investor and Temple Bar co-fund manager Ian Lance.

It is extremely unlikely that we have arrived at a point in stock market history where elevated growth company valuations can be safely ignored. Far too many rules of investing support the case for undervalued British companies: putting all your eggs in one (growth) basket is risky; the overreaction of markets can be extreme; and the best opportunities can come in the worst situations.

“Investors seem to be nonchalantly disregarding the mountain of empirical evidence showing that starting valuation and subsequent returns are inversely correlated,” says Lance.

Shunning UK plcs means believing the economy is locked in permanent non-growth mode, that uncertainty and volatility and a poor outlook will persist indefinitely.

Lord John Lee, author and the UK’s first Isa millionaire, has always invested almost exclusively in British companies, favouring smaller businesses, proprietorial companies where there is a controlling or dominant family stewarding the business and established profitable companies that don’t require specialist knowledge such as a start-up biotech might require. Goodwin, a company profiled recently by Jemma Slingo, is one such holding.

Value, says Lee, always comes through in the end. Right now his view is that there are substantial numbers of very attractive UK shares offering the potential for takeover premiums of more than 30 per cent, and high and rising dividend yields – a point supported by AJ Bell's divided dashboard, which shows this year is on track to be the third best ever for cash returns from the FTSE 100.

Temple Bar’s Lance “accepts” the idea that value investing might never come back, but argues that companies are likely to take advantage of the opportunity to buy back shares, something investors can underestimate the power of – for example, a well-executed share buyback strategy would have turned a £100 investment in Next in 2001 into £1,800 by 2022.

Saxo Bank’s view is that UK equities – trading on a 42 per cent discount to global shares – should attract bold investors. It says UK companies are currently valued at a 7 per cent shareholder yield (from dividends and buybacks) reflecting an extraordinarily high expected real return of around 9 per cent for the long-term investor.

Sean O’Flanagan at Whitman Asset Management says the forward earnings ratio at which small caps are trading (less than 12 times) looks like a good entry point. After UK small caps reached a similar nadir during the dotcom bubble and the financial crisis, the asset class delivered strong returns over the subsequent one, three and five-year periods. Shares in Gamma Communications, he points out, have halved from £23 in September 2021 and the price/earnings ratio has fallen from 35 to 15, even though adjusted earnings have risen by 40 per cent.

Taking an objective and long-term view of UK plc could bring ample rewards in the future. But it’s an opportunity that could soon close over, once the narrative on inflation woes begin to shift decisively.