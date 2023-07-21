Companies roundup: Future energy supply, consumer confidence & Glencore

The world is not being starved of future energy supplies despite the slowdown in oil and gas investment, a new report has said. Analysts at energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie say spending levels only need to increase slightly to meet rising oil demand, even though the industry now invests almost half the capital per year than it did in 2014, when its capex budget was $800bn (£622bn).

This is over $900bn in 2023 terms, given recent inflation. Upstream spending rose by 7 per cent in 2023, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA), which measures the spending differently.

The supermajors have varied their approaches to spending in recent years. Chevron (US:CVX) and ExxonMobil (US:XOM) have kept up growth plans, while Shell (SHEL) and BP (BP.) have slowed investment to varying degrees. Shell recently reversed its plan to drop production by 2030, and will instead increase capital spending to maintain current output levels. The IEA said that between 2010 and 2019, the industry spent three-quarters of cash flow on new supply, but now spends half.

Consumer confidence slumps but retail volumes rise

After moving in the right direction for the first six months of the year, GfK’s consumer confidence index fell by six points to negative 30 points in July as personal finance fears hit sentiment. The market research group’s client strategy director, Joe Staton, said that “reality has started to bite and, as people continue to struggle to make ends meet, consumers will pull back from spending”.

There was more promising news in the latest ONS retail sales data, however, which showed that retail volumes in Great Britain rose by 0.7 per cent in June from the previous month. This was better than expected by economists. Food store volumes were positive after falling in May, helped by better weather and promotions. CA