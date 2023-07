£342mn valuation

All cash acquisition

The board of the UK’s largest listed law firm has backed a £342mn takeover deal with private equity firm Inflexion. DWF (DWF) shareholders are entitled to 100p per share under the terms of the offer, which represents a 72 per cent premium on the group’s 3-month average share price, excluding the offer period. DWF first announced a potential takeover by Inflexion on 10 July.