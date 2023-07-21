Nigel Farage bank account closure: he's not the only one

Former UKIP and Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage has been complaining to the media about Coutts, which he says closed his bank account because of his political views. Regardless of your feelings about Farage, the idea that someone might be refused a bank account because of their political opinions in a democracy with freedom of speech seems fairly shocking.

Farage is a public figure with political capital, so his case is getting a level of attention that the average consumer can only dream of. Alison Rose, chief executive of NatWest (NWG), which owns Coutts, apologised to Farage and promised a full review of processes at Coutts. The government, meanwhile, has announced new rules that should make it harder for this sort of thing to happen.

Because the truth is, they do. Consumer information company Which? gathered data on current account closures from the Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS), which settles consumers' complaints about businesses that provide financial services. It found that in 2022-23, the FOS received more than 1,380 new complaints about the closure of current accounts, a quarter of which were upheld.