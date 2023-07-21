Rate benefits outweigh loan fears at US banks

Investment banking weakness

Better loan loss outlook

US banks booked better-than-expected results in the second quarter as they reaped the benefits of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate rises. But there were contrasting fortunes between Main Street and Wall Street operations as capital markets remain lacklustre and the investment banking drought continues. Citigroup’s 36 per cent fall in net income was impacted by layoffs, while Bank of America and Wells Fargo’s profits rose by 19 per cent and 57 per cent, respectively.

The impact of higher interest rates was seen across net interest income (NII) figures, which represent the difference between what banks earn on their assets and pay on their liabilities.