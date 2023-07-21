The economic week ahead: 24-28 July

After 10 consecutive hikes, the Fed did not raise rates last month. Was this a temporary pause or has the hiking cycle, in fact, come to an end?

Recent inflation data has been encouraging, but history suggests we haven't seen the final US hike of the cycle. Goldman Sachs economists looked at hiking patterns in G10 economies between 1960 and 2019, and found that 75 per cent featured a pause before they finally concluded. Goldman analysts suggest a skip may just mean a longer hiking cycle, noting that "central banks may turn significantly more cautious and slow down the pace if they do hike for longer”.

The European Central Bank (ECB) and the Bank of Japan (BoJ) also meet to set interest rates next week. Economists expect a further 25 bps hike from the ECB, and for the BoJ to stick to ultra-loose policy for the foreseeable future.