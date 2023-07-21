Today's markets: Bubble popping or just index rotation?

Tech fell sharply in the US yesterday, while defensives such as healthcare and utilities rose along with energy and financials as yields climbed. The S&P 500 finished lower by almost 0.7 per cent, but the Dow’s ninth straight up day is the best run since 2017. The Nasdaq 100 had a big down day, falling 2.3 per cent, as tech took a beating, with Tesla down 10 per cent and Netflix down 8 per cent on earnings. An out-of-cycle rebalance designed to reduce the weightings of the largest names in the index will add fuel to a spiky options expiry day today – estimates suggest about $2.4tn notional tied to US equity options.

Why rebalance? Nvidia, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, Apple and Tesla have risen by an average 60 per cent year to date and now make up half of the Nasdaq 100. Nvidia will go from 7.3 per cent of the index to 4.3 per cent; Microsoft from 12.7 per cent to 9.8 per cent, and so on. In all, it will ensure these six stocks don’t make up more than 40 per cent of the Nasdaq 100. I don’t think it amounts to a hill of beans – the Nasdaq is already a kind of weird tech bubble measure. But a case in point – the Nasdaq 100 equal weight index declined by around half the amount the market cap weighted index did yesterday.

European shares traded in sloppy fashion early on Friday after a rather mixed bag in Asia overnight. The FTSE 100 extended the run clear of the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) at 7,565 and tried to push above the 100-day line and yesterday’s close at 7,645, but some decent early gains were quickly pared back. Frankfurt was lower as SAP lowered its cloud revenue forecast, Paris fell as Thales declined despite lifting its full-year forecast. The Stoxx 600 index had closed at a one-month high on Thursday, led by miners, banks and healthcare.

UK data looks like a mixed bag this morning with retail sales unexpectedly strong at the same time as consumer confidence tumbles. Retail sales rose 0.7 per cent from May to June, ahead of the 0.2 per cent rise expected. Bear in mind inflation – volumes have still not recovered to the pre-pandemic level. Hardly a wonder then that confidence is shaky; GfK's consumer confidence index fell 6 points to -30. Having improved over the first six months of the year, sentiment is starting to run into the real world of inflation and mortgage rates.

Ongoing labour market tightness in the US helped push yields higher, with the 2-year Treasury back to 4.85 per cent, having been close to 4.7 per cent on Wednesday, and 10-year at 3.86 per cent from under 3.75 per cent… bear flattening? Initial jobless claims declined to 228,000, the lowest level in two months. The Philly Fed manufacturing index was less robust, but in line with expectations, with general activity little changed at a reading of -13.5, the 11th consecutive negative reading.

Firmer Treasury yields lifted the dollar, with Dixie back clear of 100 and testing our old support area at 100.70. The yen was a little shakier as data showed inflation picked up again in Japan – core rose to 3.3 per cent, while “core-core” inched a tiny bit lower to 4.2 per cent from the 41-year high of 4.3 per cent. The data could see the BoJ revise up its inflation forecast when it meets next week, but it seems unlikely that it will move on adjusting yield curve control just yet. The opportunity for normalising policy may be behind us already.

The Trader is written by Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Finalto