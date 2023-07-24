Companies round-up: Vodafone's green shoots and Ocado's robot wars

Vodafone shows tentative signs of recovery

There are hints that Vodafone (VOD) is past the worst of its pandemic dip. Price rises are now coming through and across most of its markets growth trends are improving.

In the first quarter, the group grew organically by 3.7 per cent to €10.7bn. Germany has been a problem market for the last 18 months, where Vodafone has been shedding customers because of a regulatory change and the worsening economic conditions. But its year-on-year organic revenue shrank by ‘just’ 1.3 per cent last quarter, compared to 2.8 per cent in Q4.

Similarly, the underperforming markets of Italy and Spain saw quarterly improvements despite making less revenue on a year-on-year basis. In the UK, revenue rose by 5.7 per cent but the fate of that market hangs on a deal for Three UK being passed by the regulator. Vodafone hopes it will complete before the end of 2024.

Full-year guidance has been maintained but the market was pleased to see green shoots in the short-term. The share price was up 4.5 per cent this morning. AS

Ocado wins robot wars

Ocado (OCDO) shares rose by over 9 per cent in early trading after the grocery technology company said on Saturday that it had settled a long-running intellectual property litigation battle with Norwegian robotics company AutoStore (NO:AUTO).

Ocado will receive £200mn from AutoStore, which will be paid in instalments over 2 years, and both companies will be able to use and market their products “without challenge of infringement of the other's post-2020 patents”. AutoStore claimed in 2020 that Ocado had infringed its patents around robotic and software products. CA

Fare growth slows at Ryanair Ryanair (IE:RYA) reported a near-quadrupling of net profit to €663mn (£572mn) for the three months to June, with revenue increasing by 40 per cent to €3.65bn on the back of higher passenger numbers and ticket prices. The airline cited a strong Easter trading period, the extra bank holiday in the UK and weaker prior-year trading following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine for the increase. However, the carrier’s shares fell by 5 per cent in early trading as it said the growth in fare increases was slowing, and that it may have to offer discounts to fill seat capacity (which has expanded by 25 per cent) over the Christmas and New Year period. Shares in Wizz Air (WIZZ), easyJet (EZJ) and Jet2 (JET2) also traded lower. MF Read more: Ryanair returns to full-year profit

Cranswick raises earnings guidance

Revenues at food producer Cranswick (CWK) rose by 14.7 per cent against last year in its first quarter to 24 June, helped by “positive volume momentum” in its pork, convenience, and gourmet product divisions, though poultry volumes were slightly weaker. Management highlighted a 28 per cent increase in average UK pig prices in the quarter due to sector-wide supply constraints, with pig herd self-sufficiency of almost 50 per cent at Cranswick aiding it on the porcine supply front.

The board now expects full-year earnings to come in ahead of its previous expectations, a conclusion helped by the easing of cost inflation as well as top-line growth. The shares rose by 3 per cent in early trading. CA

Fewer site starts drag down construction forecasts

Continued weakness in the new build market has been blamed for the latest downgrade in forecasts for the UK’s construction sector.

The Construction Products Association said that it now expects output in the sector to shrink by 7 per cent this year, and for anaemic growth of just 0.7 per cent next year. It expects private housing starts to shrink by a quarter this year, and for home improvement activity on private houses to fall by 11 per cent. Infrastructure output is also forecast to decline by 0.5 per cent, albeit from elevated levels.

The CPA’s economics director Noble Francis said government ambitions to build 300,000 homes and spend £600bn on infrastructure “sound like hollow soundbites given its lack of commitment and investment”. MF