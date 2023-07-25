Companies roundup: Unilever beats expectations & new Wickes dividend

Unilever (ULVR) shares were marked up by over 5 per cent in early trading as investors digested some better-than-expected metrics in the consumer staples giant’s results for the six months to 30 June. Underlying sales growth of 9 per cent was ahead of the analyst consensus, while operating profits rose by more than a fifth to €5.5bn (£4.8bn). Its operating margin climbed by 290 basis points to 18.1 per cent. Management is now guiding for full-year underlying sales growth of above 5 per cent.

The Dove and Marmite maker’s volumes were flat, with growth in Asia Pacific, Africa and the Americas cancelling out the 6.8 per cent fall recorded in Europe. The overall uplift in sales was driven by price growth of 9.4 per cent. CA

Reach boosts investor confidence

Shares in the UK’s largest commercial news publisher Reach (RCH) jumped by 17 per cent this morning, after management reassured investors that full-year profits would likely be in line with expectations. The group said its focus on customer data is driving “more diversified, higher performing revenues, with greater exposure to directly sold, higher value advertising”. However, adjusted operating profit still fell by almost a quarter in the first half of 2023 to £36.1mn. JS

Unite ends Reit 'drought' with £300mn capital raise Unite Group (UTG) has ended the UK real estate investment trust (Reit) capital raising "drought" with a £300mn placing. The student accommodation landlord issued the shares at a 4.2 per cent discount to yesterday's closing price in the largest UK Reit raise in over a year. "Unite has put an end to the [...] drought," said Stifel analyst John Cahill. "Management wasted no time pulling the trigger, given the shares regained their premium rating as Reit share prices re-rated following lower than expected UK inflation." Unite also announced mixed results for the first half of the year – pre-tax profit fell by almost two-thirds thanks to a valuation slump, but net rental income increased. ML

Wickes' shares rise after new dividend policy

Shares in Wickes (WIX) climbed 6 per cent this morning after the home improvement retailer launched a £25mn buyback programme and overhauled its dividend policy.

Dividends will be based on “a cover range of 1.5 to 2.5 times adjusted EPS (earnings per share)”, compared with its historic post-tax payout ratio of 40 per cent.

In the same update, the company also reported a 3 per cent bump in like-for-like sales and announced a new focus on cash as a measure of balance sheet strength over lease-adjusted debt. Its full-year dividend will be maintained at 10.9p a share. ML

Games Workshop boosts dividend on back of record results Games Workshop (GAW) hiked its full-year dividend by 77 per cent to 415p per share as chief executive Kevin Rountree pointed to “the highest level of sales and the most profit we have generated since flotation 29 years ago”. The miniature maker’s revenue rose by 14 per cent to £471mn in the 52 weeks to 28 May against last year, while pre-tax profit was up 9 per cent to £171mn. Return on capital employed (ROCE) in the company’s core business rose from 118 per cent to 133 per cent. Elsewhere, management said that contract negotiations with Amazon (US:AMZN) over film and television show plans are ongoing. The shares were flat in early trading. CA

New chief executive for 888

William Hill owner 888 (888) has appointed a new chief executive as it deals with a regulatory threat to its UK gambling licence. Per Widerström will take the reins at the head of the online betting and gaming company on 16 October, at which point current chair Lord Mendelsohn will become a non-executive again. Widerström is a former chief executive of Fortuna Entertainment, a gambling operator focused on Central and Eastern Europe.

888 terminated discussions with activist investment vehicle FS Gaming, which took a 7 per cent stake in the company in June, earlier this month after concerns from the Gambling Commission led the board to warn that its gambling licence was at risk of removal. The market liked this morning’s news, with the shares up by 4 per cent in early trading. CA

Greencore points to volume growth Shoppers are tucking into sandwich meal deals at an increased rate, according to a third-quarter update from convenience food manufacturer Greencore (GNC). The company said that 52 per cent of supermarket sandwiches are now bought as part of such deals, up from 46 per cent last year – this helped its food-to-go manufactured volumes up by 2 per cent in the 13 weeks to 30 June. Total revenues rose by 1.9 per cent to £495mn in the period. Management said it still expects full-year earnings to be in line with current market expectations. The shares rose by 1 per cent in early trading. CA

Croda’s profits and sales fall in line with guidance

Markets were not expecting speciality chemicals group Croda International (CRDA) to post a stellar set of half-year results following its profit warning last month. The company recorded revenue of £881mn for the six months to the end of June, down from £1.13bn in the first half of 2022. This was lower than its own forecast of £912mn. Meanwhile, statutory profit before tax also fell nearly 80 per cent to £129mn.

Revenue fell across two of the company’s three divisions – life sciences and industrial specialties. However, CEO Steve Foots commended consumer care for “delivering sequential improvement on the second half of 2022”. Management has attributed Croda’s recent troubles to the “speed and scale” of post-Covid stocking and destocking. The company reiterated its previously issued full-year profit before tax guidance of £370-£400mn. JJ