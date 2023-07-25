Companies roundup: Unilever beats expectations & new Wickes dividend

Unilever (ULVR) shares were marked up by over 5 per cent in early trading as investors digested some better-than-expected metrics in the consumer staples giant’s results for the six months to 30 June. Underlying sales growth of 9 per cent was ahead of the analyst consensus, while operating profits rose by more than a fifth to €5.5bn (£4.8bn). Its operating margin climbed by 290 basis points to 18.1 per cent. Management is now guiding for full-year underlying sales growth of above 5 per cent.
The Dove and Marmite maker’s volumes were flat, with growth in Asia Pacific, Africa and the Americas cancelling out the 6.8 per cent fall recorded in Europe. The overall uplift in sales was driven by price growth of 9.4 per cent. CA
Reach boosts investor confidence
Shares in the UK’s largest commercial news publisher Reach (RCH) jumped by 17 per cent this morning, after management reassured investors that full-year profits would likely be in line with expectations. The group said its focus on customer data is driving “more diversified, higher performing revenues, with greater exposure to directly sold, higher value advertising”. However, adjusted operating profit still fell by almost a quarter in the first half of 2023 to £36.1mn. JS
Wickes' shares rise after new dividend policy
Shares in Wickes (WIX) climbed 6 per cent this morning after the home improvement retailer launched a £25mn buyback programme and overhauled its dividend policy.
Dividends will be based on “a cover range of 1.5 to 2.5 times adjusted EPS (earnings per share)”, compared with its historic post-tax payout ratio of 40 per cent.
In the same update, the company also reported a 3 per cent bump in like-for-like sales and announced a new focus on cash as a measure of balance sheet strength over lease-adjusted debt. Its full-year dividend will be maintained at 10.9p a share. ML
New chief executive for 888
William Hill owner 888 (888) has appointed a new chief executive as it deals with a regulatory threat to its UK gambling licence. Per Widerström will take the reins at the head of the online betting and gaming company on 16 October, at which point current chair Lord Mendelsohn will become a non-executive again. Widerström is a former chief executive of Fortuna Entertainment, a gambling operator focused on Central and Eastern Europe.
888 terminated discussions with activist investment vehicle FS Gaming, which took a 7 per cent stake in the company in June, earlier this month after concerns from the Gambling Commission led the board to warn that its gambling licence was at risk of removal. The market liked this morning’s news, with the shares up by 4 per cent in early trading. CA
Croda’s profits and sales fall in line with guidance
Markets were not expecting speciality chemicals group Croda International (CRDA) to post a stellar set of half-year results following its profit warning last month. The company recorded revenue of £881mn for the six months to the end of June, down from £1.13bn in the first half of 2022. This was lower than its own forecast of £912mn. Meanwhile, statutory profit before tax also fell nearly 80 per cent to £129mn.
Revenue fell across two of the company’s three divisions – life sciences and industrial specialties. However, CEO Steve Foots commended consumer care for “delivering sequential improvement on the second half of 2022”. Management has attributed Croda’s recent troubles to the “speed and scale” of post-Covid stocking and destocking. The company reiterated its previously issued full-year profit before tax guidance of £370-£400mn. JJ