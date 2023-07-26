Companies roundup: NatWest CEO resigns & Rolls shares rise

Rolls-Royce (RR.) shares jumped by almost a quarter in early trading after the company shifted its profit forecast much higher after a first half which outperformed expectations.

The engine maker, which reports first-half figures next Thursday, said underlying profit will come in at between £660mn-£680mn, more than double the analyst consensus forecast of £328mn.

Free cash flow will also be materially higher than expected at £340mn-£360mn, compared with a forecast of £50mn. The improvement has been led by the recovery of its civil aerospace arm, which will post an underlying operating profit of about £400mn, compared with a loss of £79mn in the prior-year period.

Full-year guidance for underlying operating profit has been upgraded by £400mn to between £1.2bn-£1.4bn. Rolls-Royce also expects free cash flow to be between £900mn-£1bn, which is around £200mn than previous forecasts at the higher end of the range. Chief executive Tufan Erginbilgic said the company is “starting to see the early impact of our transformation in all our divisions”. MF

Read more: Rolls-Royce – where ‘radical change’ became the norm

NatWest CEO resigns amid Farage bank spat

Alison Rose, the chief executive of NatWest (NWG), has stepped down amid an ongoing row with Nigel Farage, the controversial former head of the UK Independence Party. Rose has admitted to inaccurately informing a BBC journalist that Coutts, NatWest’s private banking arm, closed Farage’s account earlier this month for commercial reasons. It has since emerged that the closure was partly motivated by Farage’s political views and not merely because the politician turned TV presenter had fallen below a set wealth threshold.

NatWest’s board has appointed Paul Thwaite, the current CEO of its commercial and institutional business, to lead the bank for an interim period of one year. Shares were down more than 3 per cent by mid-morning. JJ

Read more: Nigel Farage bank account closure: he's not the only one

Lloyds paints mixed picture Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY) has boosted its full-year guidance, despite reporting a 29 per cent fall in quarterly profits. The bank has benefited from higher interest rates, but competition between lenders is intensifying and there is greater risk of customers falling behind on loan and mortgage payments. As such, statutory profit before tax fell from £2.26bn in the first quarter of 2023 to £1.61bn in the second quarter. Lloyds expects its net interest margin for the full year to be greater than 310 basis points, up from 294 in 2022 and initial forecasts of 305. However, operating costs are edging up, and between April and June provisions for bad loans more than doubled year-on-year to £419mn. JS

Microsoft still waiting for AI revenue uplift

Microsoft (US:MSFT) outperformed analyst expectations across the business with its fourth quarter results. Revenue increased 10 per cent while operating profit was up 21 per cent on a constant currency basis. Its revenue and operating profit was 1.3 per cent and 4.3 per cent ahead of FactSet consensus respectively.

It has been selling both more software and cloud computing services. Office 365 revenue rose 17 per cent constant currency while Intelligent Cloud, which includes Azure plus other enterprise software services, was up 17 per cent. Personal computing shrank 3 per cent but this was expected given the downturn across the consumer electronics market.

The only slight disappointment was the 27 per cent growth from Azure, down from 31 per cent last quarter.

It is not a disaster but at Microsoft’s current valuation investors are waiting for growth to return into the mid-30s it used to be at. On the results call, management said it didn’t expect AI revenue uplift to show through until the end of the year. The share price fell 2 per cent in after-hours trading. AS

Read more: How cloud computing became a global monopoly

Alphabet makes up ground in cloud computing Alphabet’s (US:GOOGL) second quarter results beat analyst expectations as YouTube returned to growth. A downturn in the digital advertising market hit Google’s parent company at the end of last year. However, in the three months to June revenue was up 9 per cent on a constant currency basis while cost optimisation helped increase the margin 1 percentage point to 29 per cent. The $74.6bn of revenue was 2.4 per cent ahead of the FactSet consensus. YouTube was a particular bright spot with the 4 per cent annual growth a big improvement from the 2.6 per cent fall last quarter. The new short form videos (a TikTok clone) is now viewed by 2bn every month, up from 1.5bn last quarter. Google Cloud revenue rose 28 per cent, which was slightly ahead of Microsoft Azure. However, this included Google Workspace revenue and management mentioned Google Cloud was growing faster. So although Google started behind Amazon and Microsoft in computing it is now making up ground. The share price rose 7 per cent in after hours trading. AS

Rio Tinto hampered by softening commodity prices

Interim figures for Rio Tinto (RIO) detailed a slump in underlying earnings and a sizeable dividend cut from the prior half-year. None of this would have surprised analysts given the direction of iron ore pricing and the slower-than-expected economic rebound in China, although Rio notes that weaker demand from western markets has dragged on financial performance.

Average prices from its Pilbara operations fell by 11 per cent year-on-year to $98.60 (£78.56) per wet metric ton, which offset a 7 per cent increase in shipments. Softening price effects are also reflected in the one-third drop in net cash from operating activities to $6.98bn. Overall, movements in commodity prices resulted in a $3.3bn decline in underlying cash profits. MR

Read more: Miners will feel the brunt of China's disappointing rebound

Bullish GSK boosts profit forecasts GSK (GSK) has upped its full-year revenue and profit guidance following a strong performance in the first half of the year, led by its Shingrix shingles vaccine and HIV franchise. The drugmaker now expects turnover to increase 8-10 per cent this year – up from 6-8 per cent previously. Meanwhile, adjusted operating profit is expected to grow 11-13 per cent (from the previously stated 10-12 per cent). Shares are trading on less than 10x projected forward earnings for 2023, as markets are still unsure of how ongoing litigation around heartburn drug Zantac will impact the company. JJ

Aston Martin burns through more cash

Aston Martin Lagonda (AML) reported a 25 per cent increase in first-half revenue to £677mn and said adjusted cash profit rose by 38 per cent to £80.6mn. And although interest and non-cash charges continue to drag down overall profitability, its first-half pre-tax loss halved to £142.2mn.

It continued to bleed cash, though, suffering a free cash outflow of £218mn, which it blamed on higher capex as it develops new models. Net debt as of 30 June stood at £846mn. Chief executive Amedeo Felisa said the company remained “on track to substantially achieve” targets of generating £2bn of revenue and £500mn of adjusted cash profit by 2024/25. MF

Read more: Aston Martin shares jump on new Chinese investment

CMotorpoint cuts staff numbers by a tenth Motorpoint (MOTR) shares were marked up by 6 per cent in early trading after the car dealer flagged that it expects “further improvements in margin and cost base reduction” in the second quarter. In an AGM trading update, chair John Walden said that the company was slashing headcount by 10 per cent, which would deliver annualised savings of around £3mn, and cutting discretionary capital spending. He added that Motorpoint is utilising more data to improve selling prices and support retail margins. CA

Marston’s makes positive noises on costs

Marston’s (MARS) argued that an improved input cost outlook makes it “well-placed to navigate any consumer headwinds”, as the pub operator revealed that like-for-like sales were up by 10.7 per cent for the 42 weeks to 22 July against last year. Warmer weather in June helped the sales performance in the last 16 weeks improve to 10.9 per cent. Management reaffirmed that getting net debt (ex-lease liabilities) down below £1bn is a key target, with the board forecasting a £50mn-£60mn fall this financial year and next. The shares rose by 4 per cent in early trading. CA

Costain agrees new banking deal Contractor Costain (COST) signed a three-year refinancing deal with a group of four banks, replacing its existing deal that was due to run out in September next year. Its new arrangement includes a sustainability-linked revolving credit facility worth £85mn and surety and bank bonding facilities worth £270mn. This is a reduction on its previous deal, which is reflective of its “continuing strong cash generation”, chief executive Alex Vaughan said. Costain had positive net cash of £123.8mn at the end of December. Its current market capitalisation is £135mn. MF Read why we’re bullish on Costain

Learning Technologies Group struggling with merger integration

Learning Technologies Group (LTG) has downgraded its full-year revenue expectations. The corporate education company blamed a downturn in transactional work and a “self-contained issue” within its GP Strategies business.

There was some scepticism that GP Strategies could be easily integrated after it was acquired at the end of 2021. GP Strategies is much larger than LTG, making up two thirds of the group’s revenue and it appears to be difficult to digest. This “issue” of integration impacted 16 per cent of GP’s revenue because of “more initial disruption than expected”.

The company said full-year revenue would now be between £550mn and £570mn, below previous FactSet consensus estimate of £596mn.

Management says the issue has been resolved but it doesn’t create much confidence in the future success of the merger. LTG’s share price dropped 20 per cent this morning. AS

LAD-Bible loses co-founder The co-founder of LBG Media (LBG) has resigned after 11 years at the youth publisher. Arian Kalantari, who was the group’s chief operating officer, had been on sabbatical since the start of the year to spend more time with his family. LBG Media is on track to meet forecasts, after growing revenue by 10 per cent in the first half and increasing adjusted Ebitda by 80 per cent to £3mn. Analysts expect that adjusted Ebitda for the full year will reach £19.4mn. Read more: LADbible’s route to adulthood

Blackouts darken Norcros’s fortunes

Norcros (NXR) shares slipped by 4 per cent after the company reported weaker like-for-like revenue in the three months to 2 July.

Although group revenue rose by 2.1 per cent, like-for-like revenue was 4.2 per cent lower at constant currency rates against a “strong” prior-year comparator. Its South African operations continued to be disrupted by blackouts, with sales falling by 10.9 per cent on a constant currency basis, although the company said interruptions to supply were fewer in June than in April and May. MF