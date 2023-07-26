Companies roundup: NatWest CEO resigns & Rolls shares rise

Rolls-Royce (RR.) shares jumped by almost a quarter in early trading after the company shifted its profit forecast much higher after a first half which outperformed expectations.
The engine maker, which reports first-half figures next Thursday, said underlying profit will come in at between £660mn-£680mn, more than double the analyst consensus forecast of £328mn.
Free cash flow will also be materially higher than expected at £340mn-£360mn, compared with a forecast of £50mn. The improvement has been led by the recovery of its civil aerospace arm, which will post an underlying operating profit of about £400mn, compared with a loss of £79mn in the prior-year period.
Full-year guidance for underlying operating profit has been upgraded by £400mn to between £1.2bn-£1.4bn. Rolls-Royce also expects free cash flow to be between £900mn-£1bn, which is around £200mn than previous forecasts at the higher end of the range. Chief executive Tufan Erginbilgic said the company is “starting to see the early impact of our transformation in all our divisions”. MF
NatWest CEO resigns amid Farage bank spat
Alison Rose, the chief executive of NatWest (NWG), has stepped down amid an ongoing row with Nigel Farage, the controversial former head of the UK Independence Party. Rose has admitted to inaccurately informing a BBC journalist that Coutts, NatWest’s private banking arm, closed Farage’s account earlier this month for commercial reasons. It has since emerged that the closure was partly motivated by Farage’s political views and not merely because the politician turned TV presenter had fallen below a set wealth threshold.
NatWest’s board has appointed Paul Thwaite, the current CEO of its commercial and institutional business, to lead the bank for an interim period of one year. Shares were down more than 3 per cent by mid-morning. JJ
Microsoft still waiting for AI revenue uplift
Microsoft (US:MSFT) outperformed analyst expectations across the business with its fourth quarter results. Revenue increased 10 per cent while operating profit was up 21 per cent on a constant currency basis. Its revenue and operating profit was 1.3 per cent and 4.3 per cent ahead of FactSet consensus respectively.
It has been selling both more software and cloud computing services. Office 365 revenue rose 17 per cent constant currency while Intelligent Cloud, which includes Azure plus other enterprise software services, was up 17 per cent. Personal computing shrank 3 per cent but this was expected given the downturn across the consumer electronics market.
The only slight disappointment was the 27 per cent growth from Azure, down from 31 per cent last quarter.
It is not a disaster but at Microsoft’s current valuation investors are waiting for growth to return into the mid-30s it used to be at. On the results call, management said it didn’t expect AI revenue uplift to show through until the end of the year. The share price fell 2 per cent in after-hours trading. AS
Rio Tinto hampered by softening commodity prices
Interim figures for Rio Tinto (RIO) detailed a slump in underlying earnings and a sizeable dividend cut from the prior half-year. None of this would have surprised analysts given the direction of iron ore pricing and the slower-than-expected economic rebound in China, although Rio notes that weaker demand from western markets has dragged on financial performance.
Average prices from its Pilbara operations fell by 11 per cent year-on-year to $98.60 (£78.56) per wet metric ton, which offset a 7 per cent increase in shipments. Softening price effects are also reflected in the one-third drop in net cash from operating activities to $6.98bn. Overall, movements in commodity prices resulted in a $3.3bn decline in underlying cash profits. MR
Aston Martin burns through more cash
Aston Martin Lagonda (AML) reported a 25 per cent increase in first-half revenue to £677mn and said adjusted cash profit rose by 38 per cent to £80.6mn. And although interest and non-cash charges continue to drag down overall profitability, its first-half pre-tax loss halved to £142.2mn.
It continued to bleed cash, though, suffering a free cash outflow of £218mn, which it blamed on higher capex as it develops new models. Net debt as of 30 June stood at £846mn. Chief executive Amedeo Felisa said the company remained “on track to substantially achieve” targets of generating £2bn of revenue and £500mn of adjusted cash profit by 2024/25. MF
Marston’s makes positive noises on costs
Marston’s (MARS) argued that an improved input cost outlook makes it “well-placed to navigate any consumer headwinds”, as the pub operator revealed that like-for-like sales were up by 10.7 per cent for the 42 weeks to 22 July against last year. Warmer weather in June helped the sales performance in the last 16 weeks improve to 10.9 per cent. Management reaffirmed that getting net debt (ex-lease liabilities) down below £1bn is a key target, with the board forecasting a £50mn-£60mn fall this financial year and next. The shares rose by 4 per cent in early trading. CA
Learning Technologies Group struggling with merger integration
Learning Technologies Group (LTG) has downgraded its full-year revenue expectations. The corporate education company blamed a downturn in transactional work and a “self-contained issue” within its GP Strategies business.
There was some scepticism that GP Strategies could be easily integrated after it was acquired at the end of 2021. GP Strategies is much larger than LTG, making up two thirds of the group’s revenue and it appears to be difficult to digest. This “issue” of integration impacted 16 per cent of GP’s revenue because of “more initial disruption than expected”.
The company said full-year revenue would now be between £550mn and £570mn, below previous FactSet consensus estimate of £596mn.
Management says the issue has been resolved but it doesn’t create much confidence in the future success of the merger. LTG’s share price dropped 20 per cent this morning. AS
Blackouts darken Norcros’s fortunes
Norcros (NXR) shares slipped by 4 per cent after the company reported weaker like-for-like revenue in the three months to 2 July.
Although group revenue rose by 2.1 per cent, like-for-like revenue was 4.2 per cent lower at constant currency rates against a “strong” prior-year comparator. Its South African operations continued to be disrupted by blackouts, with sales falling by 10.9 per cent on a constant currency basis, although the company said interruptions to supply were fewer in June than in April and May. MF