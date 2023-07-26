Today's markets: Traders pause for the Fed hike

European stocks are trading lower this morning with traders refusing to take cues from the US. The FTSE 100 is down as miners unwind yesterday’s gains, positivity on China’s ‘reforms’ having waned during Monday. Banks also populate the fallers as NatWest digests the loss of its chief executive Alison Rose and Lloyds posts a mixed bag of results.

This has overpowered a sharp rise for Rolls Royce (RR.), and left the FTSE 100 down 0.2 per cent in early trading. The DAX has dropped nearly 0.4 per cent while in Paris the CAC 40 is down 1.2 per cent as reports from luxury stocks disappointed investors. More on that here.

All this after the S&P 500 hit its highest level since April 2022 overnight, rising 0.3 per cent. The tech-heavy Nasdaq rose by double that as good numbers from Google parent Alphabet (US:GOOGL) overpowered a dip for Microsoft (US:MSFT) following a fourth-quarter update where the latter beat expectations but said AI profits would take some time to come through. It’s likely New York will open flat later on as everyone takes a pause for the rate decision.

Overall, US traders remain relatively optimistic despite a 0.25 percentage point hike in the Federal Funds Rate coming this evening. Markets are anticipating that this could well be the last one, given inflation data is going the right way. But listen out for what Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell says: there could be at least one more in the offing.

Headline US inflation last month fell to 3 per cent from 4 per cent in May, so things are definitely heading in the right direction. But the Fed looks a lot more than that so there are no guarantees here. There’s no meeting in August, so one could see a situation where Powell doesn’t commit to this being the last hike, and says they’ll reassess properly for the September meeting. Expect some reaction in share prices if that happens: markets have been overly optimistic on the direction of rates for some time now. Similarly, any commitment from Powell that they’re done, and those traders who are still cautious will join their friends on the other side.

After that, we have the European Central Bank tomorrow. Frankfurt is a little behind the US in the rate cycle, but ahead of the UK, so in sum, we’d expect another hike there. Data in the eurozone is softening, but perhaps not enough for this to be the ECB’s last 0.25 point hike. Any indication tomorrow that the end is near will be widely welcomed, so expect some heavy trading there.

Monday’s China trade lost its momentum overnight with Asian markets dipping slightly. Perhaps the lack of detail put investors off in the end. The Hang Seng fell 0.36 per cent and Shanghai Composite 0.26 per cent.