/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
economics

Are monetarists right about the inflation conundrum?

An old fashioned theory is coming back to the fore, as central banks struggle to contain rising prices
Are monetarists right about the inflation conundrum?
July 27, 2023
  • New research suggests that the link between money growth and inflation holds when inflation is high 
  • Do rate-setters need to consider more monetarist views?

Is monetarism making a comeback?

In simple terms, monetarism is the idea that “inflation is always and everywhere a monetary phenomenon”, or that there is a stable relationship between the supply of money and the inflation rate. The theory was espoused by economist Milton Friedman in the 1970s, but later fell from prominence as a predictable relationship between inflation and money supply seemed to disappear. 

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Latest news on pensions, property and economics
  • Stock screens and investment ideas
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data