Companies roundup: Shell’s dividend boost & Centrica profits

Shell’s (SHEL) has increased its second quarterly dividend by 15 per cent, while announcing the commencement of a $3bn (£2.39bn) share buyback programme. The returns are set against a period of deteriorating oil and gas prices which saw Shell pull up short of consensus expectations after it posted adjusted earnings of $5.07bn for the second quarter, a 47 per cent decline on the same period in 2022.

However, the shareholder returns are well supported by free cashflow amounting to $22bn, which was broadly in line with the corresponding half-year figure. Adjusted cash profits for the half-year were down by 15 per cent to $35.9bn, while earnings were held in check by $1.7bn in net impairment charges and reversals over the June quarter. MR

Price cap boost Centrica’s bottom line

British Gas owner Centrica (CNA) reported a huge turnaround in profit as British Gas benefited from increases in the energy price cap which allowed it to recoup costs from some of the contracts it entered into when energy prices were much lower.

A one-off gain of £4.4bn made up most of the £6.4bn in pre-tax profit the company made in the first six months of the year, compared with the £1.2bn loss declared last year. Even on an underlying level, though, operating profit rose by 55 per cent to ££2.1bn. The company increased the scale of a buyback programme it started last November by £450mn to £1bn and upped its interim dividend payout by a third to 1.33p a share. MF

Lookers’ board agrees to increased takeover bid Lookers (LOOK) shares jumped by more than a quarter in early trading after Canadian business Global Auto Holdings said it had agreed terms with the car dealer’s board on an increased takeover offer for the company of 130p in cash per share. This would value Lookers at around £504mn, and is a 47 premium to its share price on 19 June, the day before board agreement on an all-cash offer was previously announced. Global Auto added that the offer would be implemented through a recommended takeover offer under the Companies Act, rather than a court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement. Last week, Lookers said that shareholders representing more than a quarter of voting rights intended to vote against the takeover. CA Read more: Lookers makes EV progress

Meta is back in growth mode

Meta’s (US:META) period of frugal spending isn’t going to last long, with revenue growth returning, the social media company is preparing the market for another period of expensive investment. In the three months to June, revenue increased 11 per cent to $32bn, while earnings per share were up 21 per cent to $2.98. These figures were 3 per cent and 2.4 per cent ahead of analyst expectations, respectively.

It came from a combination of more users and more adverts. Monthly users across all its apps grew 6 per cent year-on-year to 3.88bn while ad impressions rose 34 per cent. However, customers paid less, with price per ad down 16 per cent year-on-year. Management is expecting revenue growth to accelerate next quarter. The forecast is for revenue between $32bn and $34.5bn which would be around 20 per cent more than the same quarter last year.

After a year of frugality, the plan is to ramp up investment. “We expect a few factors to be drivers of expense growth in 2024 as we continue to invest in our most compelling opportunities, including artificial intelligence (AI) and the metaverse,” it said in the results.

Mark Zuckerberg’s new period of caution and consolidation was never going to last forever. The market doesn’t mind though if the company is growing. The share price was up 6 per cent in after hours trading. AS

Challenging ad market hits ITV’s earnings Broadcaster ITV’s (ITV) adjusted pre-tax profit fell 61 per cent in the first half amid an expected decline in advertising revenues. Despite this, shares in the company were up 5 per cent this morning, likely because its ITV Studios production arm’s turnover increased 8 per cent to £1bn. Management expects the division to deliver at least 5 per cent average organic revenue growth per year to 2026. By that time, the company also anticipates two thirds of total revenue will come from its two growth drivers: the TV production business and its digital media and entertainment division. JJ Read why we’re bullish on ITV

Drax Group plans to increase dividend

High energy prices have helped Drax Group (DRX) increase its year-on-year operating profit by 89 per cent to £392mn in the six months to June. This strong performance has enabled management to increase the interim dividend, and it now expects the full-year dividend to be up 10 per cent to 23.1p a share. Management is still urging the UK government to support its biomass and carbon capture facility system in the UK but plans are moving ahead for the two sites in the US. AS

Indivior lifts guidance on sales momentum Drugmaker Indivior (INDV) has upped its revenue forecasts for the full year after a strong performance in the first half. Growth is being driven by sales of sublocade, an injection used to treat opioid addiction. It has also increased sales expectations for another of its opioid addiction drugs, suboxone film, based on the later-than-expected market entry of a generic competitor. All told, management is forecasting full-year turnover of up to £1.1bn, an increase of 18 per cent on FY 2022. Shares were nonetheless down around 5 per cent by mid morning, possibly reflecting market caution around ongoing antitrust litigation. JJ

Rentokil transformed by major acquisition

The performance of Rentokil Initial (RTO) has been turbocharged by the acquisition of US pest control giant Terminix. Revenue is up by 70 per cent year on year at £2.67bn, while adjusted operating profit has shot up by 88 per cent to £437mn.

Organic growth was also strong at 5.9 per cent, reflecting “growth across all regions, and driven by resilient underlying demand and continued effective pricing”. However, this strips out the effect of disinfection sales during the pandemic. Analysts have also flagged that Rentokil's North America pest division was lagging the rest of the group and weakened in the second quarter. JS

Relx keeps delivering Data and analytics group Relx (REL) has exceeded analysts expectations, after reporting a strong rebound in its events business. Organic revenue growth reached 8 per cent in the first half of 2023, while adjusted operating profit rose by 16 per cent to £1.49bn. Relx noted an “ongoing shift in business mix towards higher growth analytics and decision tools” and said its ability to leverage artificial intelligence would be “an important driver" of business. JS

Growth accelerates at Informa

Events and publishing group Informa (INF) expects its full-year results to be at the “top-end of guidance” after a strong start to 2023. This implies revenue growth of at least 30 per cent and a rise in adjusted operating profit of at least 50 per cent. The company has doubled down on events after selling its intelligence arm for £2.5bn last year. JS

Forterra warns outlook for bricks is far from solid Forterra (FORT) reported a near-60 per cent drop in pre-tax profit to £18.1mn for the first half of the year, as revenue slumped by 18 per cent to £183.2mn. The brick maker completed the £95mn, three-year upgrade of its Desford factory in May, which doubled capacity to 180mn per year at a time when demand is slumping as new housing starts grind to a halt – domestic brick sales fell by 32 per cent over the first five months of the year. It warned, however, that the outlook for next year also remains unclear and that it would “continue to take the appropriate action to ensure output is aligned with demand". MF

Inchcape boosted by Derco acquisition

Inchcape (INCH) shares rose by 12 per cent in early trading on the back of a 35 per cent increase in adjusted profits to £249mn for the 6 months to 30 June, with the car dealer’s board now guiding for full-year results to come in at the top end of market consensus. Revenue rose by 45 per cent to £5.63bn in the half against last year, driven by organic growth of 13 per cent and the integration of Latin American automotive distributor Derco. CA