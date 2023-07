Federal Reserve hikes by 0.25 percentage points rates after ‘skipping’ an increase in June ECB delivers on widely-anticipated 0.25 point increase

Policymakers at the US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank (ECB) both voted to increase interest rates by 0.25 percentage points this week. With inflation on a decisively downward path in both the US and Euro area, there is growing speculation from economists that the end of the tightening cycle is near.