It's time we had an honest conversation about tax

The suggestion that the government is considering abolishing inheritance tax will have raised hopes in some quarters, and eyebrows in others. But the evidence suggests the UK tax burden, now at its highest level since the 1960s, is set to go higher still.

The forecast made by the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) in March suggests as much, and there’s been little since then to point to an alternative outcome. Low growth is accompanied by a range of other revenue constraints which mean meaningful cuts look improbable.

We should consider the international context. Last year, the average tax on a single worker in the UK rose from 30.8 to 31.5 per cent, according to the OECD. But we remained 28th out of 38 member countries in the organisation’s ranking of this tax burden. For the average sole earner who is married with two children, the UK is ranked 21st.