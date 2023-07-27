Rate expectations fall ahead of crucial Bank of England meet

UK inflation moves back in line with BoE forecasts

But economists warn that UK inflation remains a challenge

Market expectations for peak interest rates have fallen below 6 per cent ahead of the Bank of England’s (BoE) rate-setting meeting next week. July data showed that the headline rate of UK inflation fell further than anticipated to 7.9 per cent. As a result, there is growing optimism that the BoE will need to raise interest rates less than previously expected to get inflation back to its 2 per cent target.

UK rate-setters surprised markets when they announced a ‘double’ interest rate hike last month. Deutsche Bank analysts Sanjay Raja and Shreyas Gopal said that brighter inflation data “has opened up the optionality to deliver a smaller hike in August”. Economists at Capital Economics now expect a 25 basis point rise in the 3 August meeting, although added that “there is clearly a chance” that the Bank repeats a bigger hike.