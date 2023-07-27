Today's markets: Shares up despite Fed rate rise

The FTSE 100 opened on a reasonably buoyant note this morning, as a number of its constituent companies released interim earnings. Top risers included British gas owner Centrica (CNA), which recorded its highest-ever first half profits, and business intelligence group Informa (INF).

However, banks continued to be something of a drag on the London market, with Barclays (BARC) shares dropping around 6 per cent in the first hours of trading today. Investors were no doubt reacting to the group’s underwhelming revenue figure of £6.3bn (which missed analysts’ expectations of £6.5bn) and falling income at its investment banking arm.

Meanwhile, Natwest (NWG) is still reeling from the departure of its chief executive Alison Rose, who resigned yesterday amid a row with Nigel Farage.

As expected, the US Federal Reserve hiked its benchmark interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point on Wednesday. Markets had largely been anticipating the move and debate will now shift towards the likelihood of another rate rise this year. If core inflation figures continue cooling, and demand in the labour market follows suit, some economists think Fed chairman Jay Powell and co. could yet hold fire.

Either way, the central bank chief gave little away in his statements to the press – saying that the Federal Open Market Committee would be “making careful assessments” on a meeting-by-meeting basis. This kind of measured language doesn’t usually give the markets much to get fearful (or enthusiastic) about and the S&P 500 closed more or less unchanged yesterday.

The Dow Jones, on the other hand, continued its 13-day upward march. If the index rises again today, it will have matched its longest-ever gaining streak, which was recorded in 1897. Clearly some investors are feeling bullish as the possibility of a US recession grows ever more remote.

The mood in Europe is slightly more cautious ahead of the European Central Bank’s own rate announcement today. Like the Fed, it’s expected to hike rates by 0.25 percentage points and markets will stand ready to scrutinise president Christine Lagarde’s statements for any hint of hawkishness. It could be that the eurozone’s central bankers think more work must be done to tame inflation, which fell to 5.5 per cent in June from 6.1 per cent the month before.

While things are clearly moving in the right direction, headline and core inflation still remain stubbornly above the ECB’s 2 per cent target rate. It’s also important to remember that though the cycle of rate hikes might be approaching its peak, there’s a long way to go before central bankers can contemplate cuts.

Eyes will now turn to the Bank of England’s meeting next week, where it’s looking like a 0.25 point hike following positive inflation figures earlier this month. But we’ve been caught out before, so a half point hike is still a possibility. Read Hermione Taylor’s preview here.

The Trader is written by Jennifer Johnson, IC investment writer