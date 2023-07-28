Companies roundup: NatWest profits & Astra’s acquisition

Dame Alison Rose received a one-line mention in the half year results as NatWest (NWG) tried to distance itself from the recent farrago at its private bank subsidiary Coutts – whose head has also resigned. The affair overshadowed what was a solid set of interim results with profits topping £3.6bn and the bank announcing plans to buy back another £500mn worth of shares – when this is completed NatWest will have distributed £2.5bn of spare capital for this half alone. In contrast to the other High Street banks that have reported so far, NatWest shares were actually in demand on the day, albeit the Nigel Farage affair means they are still lower on the week.

Much of NatWest’s profit growth is dependent on the Bank of England’s interest rate rising campaign and management actually marked down its forecast for net interest margin from 3.20 per cent to 3.15 per cent to reflect uncertainty over the direction of rates. The cut is small in material terms but shows that the expectation for interest rates this year seems to have peaked. Indeed, NatWest’s working assumption is that average rates will be around 5.5 per cent until the year-end. JH

AstraZeneca acquires Pfizer’s gene therapy portfolio

Pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca (AZN) increased revenue by 4 per cent in the six months to the end of June, in spite of a $2bn (£1.56bn) drop-off in sales of Covid-19 medicines. With almost $3bn in sales in the first half, the oncology drug Tagrisso was the company’s bestseller, followed by the type II diabetes treatment Farxiga, which brought in $2.8bn. In total, eight medicines in AstraZeneca’s portfolio achieved billion-dollar sales in the first six months of this year.

The drugmaker also announced that its rare disease division, known as Alexion, has agreed to purchase Pfizer’s (US:PFE) portfolio of early stage gene therapies for up to $1bn, including royalties. Markets were enthusiastic about both the company’s interim results and the acquisition announcement, with shares rising 4 per cent this morning. JJ

Standard Chartered outlines another $1bn buyback Standard Chartered (STAN) booked half-year revenues of $4.6bn, which beat consensus on the back of rising interest rates and a record performance for the investment bank’s trading unit. The Asia-focussed bank stands to benefit further as the reopening of the Chinese economy gathers pace. Net earnings increased by 14 per cent to $2.39bn, which fed through to a 50 per cent hike in the interim dividend to 6 cents a share. In addition, the board decided to carry out an additional share buy-back “commencing imminently” for up to a maximum consideration of $1bn. MR

Profit soars at British Airways’ parent IAG

A strong first half led to an improvement of International Consolidated Airlines’ (IAG) balance sheet. The parent company of British Airways, Aer Lingus and Spain’s Iberia reported a €1.04bn (£890mn) pre-tax profit, compared with an €843mn loss in the prior-year period, when many long-haul routes were still disrupted by the pandemic. Revenue rose by 45 per cent to €13.6bn.

The increase in profit and some seasonal working capital inflows allowed the group to cut net debt by €2.8bn over the six-month period to €7.6bn, and its leverage ratio halved. Forward bookings are also strong, with about 80 per cent of its expected third quarter revenue already secured. The company’s shares were up 4 per cent by mid-morning. MF

Unilever appoints new chair Consumer staples giant Unilever (ULVR) now has a new chair, which comes shortly after Alan Jope was replaced by Hein Schumacher as chief executive earlier this month. The company has appointed Ian Meakins, who will take over from long-time executive Nils Andersen. Meakins, the current chair of foodservice business Compass Group and electrical distributor Rexel, will join the board in September and will take the reins in December. Unilever reported better-than-expected metrics on Tuesday in its interim results to 30 June. Underlying sales growth came in at 9 per cent, and operating profits were up by more than a fifth, with price rises driving growth on flat volumes. The shares nudged up by under 1 per cent in early trading today. CA Read more: Private Investor's Diary: Unilever is too cheap to ignore

YouGov shares slip against tough backdrop

Shares in YouGov (YOU) fell by 9 per cent in early trading after the survey specialist reported “longer sales cycles and protracted client decision making”. Revenue for the full year is now expected to be at the lower end of consensus expectations, which range from £257mn to £274mn.

However, margins expanded in the year to 31 July, meaning adjusted operating profit will be in line with market expectations of £46mn to £50mn. This implies profit growth of at least 27 per cent. JS

Rightmove records fastest revenue growth since 2018 Rightmove (RMV) posted a 10 per cent jump in revenue for the six months to 30 June, its fastest pace of turnover growth since 2018. The property transaction website pinned this on its customers, who are mostly estate agencies, upgrading their packages to attract sales amid the housing market slowdown. Rightmove also upped its dividend payments by 9 per cent while pre-tax profit was up 7 per cent. "Our performance against the backdrop of a challenging interest rate environment demonstrates yet again that Rightmove isn't materially impacted by the property cycle," said chief executive Johan Svanstrom. ML

IMI boosts dividend off back of natural gas infrastructure demand

Industrials business IMI (IMI) grew revenue and expanded margin in the six months to June. Adjusted revenue increased 7 per cent year-on-year on an organic basis while the adjusted operating margin expanded 140 basis points to 17.8 per cent. Increased investment in natural gas infrastructure and the reopening of China helped drive this growth. The board has decided to increase the interim dividend by 10 per cent. AS