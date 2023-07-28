Freeport-McMoRan is a compelling copper play

Readers will know that our periodic assessments of the copper market aren’t only a steer on future pricing. Copper has traditionally been viewed as a leading indicator of economic health, although the trajectory of the metal’s price doesn’t necessarily tell us much about stock market performance. Judging by the accompanying chart, you could hardly say that the S&P 500 and the copper price have been in lockstep down through the years, even though the relationship appears to be more meaningful since the onset of the pandemic.

Clearly, some correlations are stronger than others. We know that the copper price and US dollar value have an inverse relationship because the former is priced in the latter, but when the value of the dollar rises in global currency markets, US stock indexes tend to rise along with it. It is akin to a 'chicken and egg' situation because a rising US dollar can conceivably trigger an increase in the value of domestic stock indexes simply because US dollars are required to purchase stocks.

For investors in US securities, any benefits that accrue from a strengthening greenback will be largely determined by the composition of their portfolios. Domestic companies that are disproportionately reliant on imports usually outperform when the dollar is strong, whereas exporters may find conditions more challenging depending on where their production is located. For investors closer to home, the potential advantage of a rising US dollar is best illustrated by the relative outperformance of the UK’s large resource stocks, at least those which derive a high proportion of their revenues abroad and which report in US dollars.