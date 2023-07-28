Microcaps keep joining main market despite rule change

The UK’s Alternative Investment Market (Aim) has a reputation for hosting speculative stocks not suited for the main exchange, but the senior market is also becoming a listing venue of note for micro caps.

Joining the standard list is a cheaper option for these companies, and also enables them to avoid requirements such as those that demand they employ a broker and have a minimum number of directors.

This is despite the London Stock Exchange’s insistence that joining the main market requires a “commitment to high standards”, and despite the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) changing the market capitalisation rules for the main market at the end of 2021. This saw the minimum market cap rise from £700,000 to £30mn, but companies that filed a regulatory review request before December 2021 are free from this requirement.