The economic week ahead: 31 July – 4 August

The Bank of England’s monetary policy committee meets on Thursday. Following this month’s better-than-expected inflation figures, expectations for peak interest rates have fallen. Yet policymakers will be under no illusions that the battle against inflation has been won, and analysts still expect a further hike next week.

At 7.9 per cent, the UK headline inflation rate remains an international outlier. European price growth figures will be released on Monday. Economists at Pantheon Macroeconomics expect euro area inflation to drop to 5.1 per cent for July, noting that “core inflation has peaked, and we still see it falling more quickly than the European Central Bank [does] in Q4”.