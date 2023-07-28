Today's markets: BOJ change hits shares and yields

Markets were muddled this morning following big news from Japan overnight. The Bank of Japan (BOJ) unexpectedly changed its yield curve control policy. Shares fell in some regions undoing yesterday’s positivity and over-shadowing the somewhat dovish statements from the European Central Bank.

The FTSE 100 is up 0.25 per cent this morning, but is being driven by an unusually busy Friday for results, including scandal-engulfed bank NatWest. More on that here.

The DAX and CAC 40 are down 0.13 per cent and 0.43 per cent respectively, despite ticking up yesterday. The Nikkei dropped 2.4 per cent overnight while in the US, the S&P 500 and Dow both lost just over 0.6 per cent. The Dow ended its 13-day winning streak, just falling short of a record dating back to 1897. Conversely, the Hang Seng index climbed 1.44 per cent.

In Japan, the BOJ said it would maintain its 10-year bond yield target of 0 per cent but said the 0.5 per cent cap would be a reference and not a strict limit. The central bank is worried about rising inflation and improved wage growth. As a result yields ticked up around the world and shares fell. Japan’s 10-year yield hit 0.57 per cent. The 0.5 per cent limit has only been in place for seven months, although the yield control policy dates back seven years and was designed to bring up inflation, not control it downwards.

The BOJ has effectively doubled its tolerance. 0.5 per cent is a target but it now won’t allow yields to rise about 1 per cent. It is an admission that it needs to take a harsher stance to control inflation, and increasing its yield tolerance is an acceptance that the economy, and maybe the global economy, is growing too quickly. A sharp change in reality for a central bank that’s spent much of the past decade trying to get inflation to rise.

It hit share prices and yields elsewhere, mainly because it’s confusing nature. It came hours after markets interpreted the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank to be more dovish and pausing their own rate hike cycles, despite both suggesting they would keep raising rates if they need to. Hermione Taylor has more on that here.

Yesterday, the ECB raised rates by 0.25 percentage points, which was widely expected, but bankers said any future decisions would be more based on data. Markets interpreted this to mean rate hikes would be paused for the next meeting. News from Japan might now change this stance.

New data this morning showed inflation in France eased to its lowest rate in 16 months, 4.3 per cent down from 4.5 per cent. Although this was in line with forecasts. German GDP was flat in Q2, below expectations of a 0.1 per cent rise. The country only just avoiding a technical recession. Lots of mixed signals to digest.

The Trader is written by Ali Al Enazi, trainee reporter at Investors' Chronicle