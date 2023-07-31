Today's markets: Shares flat as central banks muddle minds

It’s a flat start to the week as traders continue digesting news from central banks, macro indicators and a smattering of earnings reports. In that order. So much for only watching the fundamentals.

The FTSE 100 is flat this morning, while the DAX is up 0.19 per cent and CAC 40 0.5 per cent. Overnight the Shanghai Composite added 0.5 per cent and Hang Seng 0.8 per cent. The surprising news came from Japan, where the Topix added 1.4 per cent following last week’s sharp fall on Thursday night. Weak Chinese PMIs have added more fuel to the ‘China isn’t recovering’ fire, but haven’t done a lot of damage this morning elsewhere. The US, however, might open a little down later on today, but nothing major.

We took a slight pause over the weekend to digest what ended up being a slightly chaotic central banking scene following hikes from the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank, and then big news from Japan who will allow its 10-year bond yields to rise as high as 1 per cent in a bid to tackle rising inflation. A yield control policy designed to boost inflation, that’s now being tempered.

The hesitancy from traders essentially boils down to the argument we have been having all year. Who knows more about the future of central bank policy: central bankers, or markets? Now this question should have an obvious answer, but the two parties seem insistent on disagreeing. And whenever the bankers come out and say something, rather than believing it, markets try and find a hidden meaning. Markets could be right: traders have access to the same data as policymakers and perhaps can take a non-political stance on where they think rates should go. Bankers then come out and remind them that they’re the ones that have to actually make decisions and have more to deal with.

The latest correction came from ECB president Christine Lagarde who said that even if the ECB did pause in its September meeting, it wouldn’t hold back from hiking again in any meeting after that. Much like the Fed did with June and July. Markets and economists alike had decided last week that the noises from the Fed and ECB were the end is soon, effectively forcing bankers to come out and remind everyone that they never said that.

Well, expect more of the same this week. Bank of England reports on Thursday and even with the softer inflation data, the debate is still very much a 0.25 point hike vs a 0.5 point. The divergence of banks will be what traders need to watch. Softer noises from the ECB and Fed followed by a 0.5 point hike from the BOE would send sparks flying, but it really is a conceivable outcome. We all know Andrew Bailey and co are chasing a moving target here.

Other things coming up this week include some hard eurozone data on GDP and inflation, plus a range of PMIs. For more on that, click here. Also, a raft of company reports heading our way, although it’s a fairly quiet start today. To see the full list, click here.

The Trader is written by Taha Lokhandwala, education and engagement editor