UK dividends resilient despite economic headwinds

Last year, investors in UK companies received an additional £5.7bn of dividends because of the pound’s slide against the US dollar.

Towards the end of September, one pound sterling was only worth a measly $1.08. The pound hadn’t plumbed those depths since 1985 when a series of Reagan-era tax cuts triggered a boom in the US economy and a consequent rate hike by the Federal Reserve, prompting foreign investors to put their money into the US.

But midway through last month, the dollar had its worst week since November 2022 as traders reined in their bets on further interest rate rises from the Federal Reserve. So, now the greenback is worth $1.28 against the pound. Good news if you’re heading over to the Florida sun, rather less so if you’re a shareholder in one of the UK’s big multinationals whose US-denominated earnings are worth more when translated back into sterling.