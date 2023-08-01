/
AI tech rally hits fund managers

Returns are coming from a handful of companies, making it harder for managers to justify their roles
August 1, 2023

The increasing consolidation of the stock market is making it a difficult time for fund managers. The seven largest US stocks now make up 28 per cent of the S&P 500’s total market capitalisation, and unless a fund manager is overweight these companies, they are unlikely to outperform the index.

The seven stocks in question are Apple (US:APPL), Alphabet (US:GOOGL), Microsoft (US:MSFT), Meta (US:META), Amazon (US:AMZN), Tesla (US:TSLA) and Nvidia (US:NVDA). The problem is that overweighting these companies is easier said than done. Apple alone accounts for almost 8 per cent of the index, with Microsoft's weighting at almost 7 per cent. Ucits rules mean funds can only hold 10 per cent in a single stock, and while investment trusts have more flexibility, overweighting a group that already accounts for almost a third of the S&P will make a portfolio particularly lopsided.

In the last six months, these companies share prices, on average, have increased 56 per cent. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 has risen just 12 per cent. 

