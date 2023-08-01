Companies roundup: HSBC’s £1.6bn buyback & house price falls

HSBC (HSB.A) completed the trifecta of unexpected capital returns among the big high street banks with a surprise $2bn (£1.55bn) share buyback announced in its half year results, on top of an earlier scheme dating from the first quarter. Like all banks, HSBC benefited in the half from a widening net interest margin of 1.72 per cent as rates in all its core geographic rose in step. The performance meant that management could upgrade its forecast for interest earnings from the year to $35bn, a modest upgrade on previous guidance of $34bn.

It wasn’t all plain sailing. The ever-present threat of China’s dysfunctional property market made itself felt in the results. Of the $913mn set aside for expected credit losses, $300mn of this was linked to commercial real estate in mainland China, set alongside uncertain prospects for that country’s economy. Even the UK business took a $300mn charge related to potential commercial banking bad debts. The net effect of the positive results is to temporarily damp down the long-standing dispute between the board and its largest shareholder, Chinese insurance group Ping An, over the potential carve out of its European and Asian operations. JH

House prices suffer worst slump since 2009

House prices sank at their fastest rate since 2009 in July, according to Nationwide. The lender said average home value dropped 3.8 per cent from last July to £260,828 thanks to volatility in projected peak base rates, which moved from 5 per cent in mid-May to 6.5 per cent in early July.

Chief economist Robert Gardner said: "There has been a slight tempering of expectations in recent weeks, but longer-term interest rates, which underpin mortgage pricing, remain elevated.”

Last month, lower-than-expected inflation numbers saw housebuilders’ stocks rally as investors hoped it signalled lower peak interest rates. ML

Diageo grows premium brands The 6.5 per cent increase in Diageo’s (DGE) organic net sales in the year to 30 June was driven by price increases, which “more than offset the absolute cost inflation impact on gross margin” the company said. Reported net sales came in at £17.1bn, with pre-tax profits up 5 per cent to £4.74mn, but overall volumes contracted by 7 per cent. While premium-plus brands took 7 percentage points more of total net sales than in pre-pandemic 2019, signs of normalisation in the US market were apparent, with whisky, vodka, and rum sales falling across the Atlantic. The shares rose by 1 per cent in early trading. CA Read more: Three figures that show why Diageo is a great investment

BP boosts returns as energy prices dampen profits

BP (BP.) followed the lead of its supermajor stablemate Shell (SHEL) by announcing a double-digit hike in the second quarter dividend and announcing another $1.5bn (£1.17bn) share buyback into the bargain. The returns to shareholders were clearly supportive of the group’s share price on results day, as its underlying replacement cost profit (BP’s preferred measure) for the second quarter of $2.6bn was 69 per cent down on the 2022 equivalent, missing analysts’ expectations in the process. With investing activities bubbling up through the quarter, management is guiding for full-year inorganic capital expenditure of $16-18bn. MR

Keywords’ downbeat trading update reflects gaming market slump The post pandemic video game slump is continuing. The video game services company Keywords Studios (KWS) published a downbeat trading update which was at the low end of expectations. Organic revenue growth was up 10 per cent year-on-year this half and in line with medium term guidance. However, house broker Numis lowered its 2023 earnings per share forecast by 6 per cent because the drop to a 15 per cent adjusted operating margin was a faster normalisation than expected. Despite issuing no profit warnings this year, Keywords’ forward price to earning valuation has now halved to just 16. There is a video game recession, especially when compared to the inflated pandemic numbers. However, Keywords works with all the leading video game developers and when the market bounced back so will its growth. The share price dropped 12 per cent on the results but this looks like a bit of an overreaction. AS Read why we’re still bullish on Keywords

Domino's' shares rise after results delivered

Shares in Domino's (DOM) jumped 9 per cent this morning as investors digested its interim results. The pizza delivery company posted a 20 per cent bump in revenue while pre-tax profit surged 80 per cent thanks to the £40.6mn it made selling its German associate.

However, underlying pre-tax profit, which removes the profit from the sale, was flat, which the company said was "primarily driven by higher interest costs" following debt refinancing. “Net underlying finance costs in the period were £7.6m, an increase of £3.7m,” the company said, adding that a higher fixed rate of 4.26 per cent for some of its debt and a higher variable rate on other debt was the reason for the increase. ML

Market hammers Greggs despite interim growth Greggs (GRG) shares fell by more than 7 per cent in early trading as investors seemed dissatisfied with the lack of an earnings upgrade on the back of interim growth. For the half-year to 1 July, revenues at the sausage-roll seller were up 22 per cent to £844mn and pre-tax profits rose by 43 per cent to £80mn. Management highlighted easing inflation and pointed to growing market share and an expansion of evening trading, but kept its full-year forecasts unchanged. CA

Aston Martin taps investors

Shares in Aston Martin Lagonda (AML) have fallen by 5 per cent following a £216mn share placing. The proceeds will be used to deleverage the group’s balance sheet, and provide “an accelerated pathway towards achieving its net leverage ratio targets and becoming free cash flow positive from 2024”. JS

Travis Perkins maintains outlook amid housebuilding woes Builders’ merchant Travis Perkins (TPK) has proved to be yet another casualty of the UK’s housing market downturn – with its adjusted operating profit falling 31 per cent in the first half. The culprit was significant weakness in both the newbuild housing and repairs and maintenance markets. Management expects demand in these areas to “remain subdued” through the rest of the financial year, and has maintained its previously-issued profit guidance. Markets, however, seemed pleased that there was no further downgrade from the company – with shares rising 3 per cent by mid-morning. JJ

Profits plunge at Robert Walters

Robert Walters’ (RWA) operating profit tumbled 47 per cent to £11.2mn in the first half of 2023, as a result of low client and candidate confidence and a decline in consultant productivity. Headcount is up by 6 per cent year-on-year, but management said “natural attrition” is starting to have an effect. JS

Ricardo trading in line but flags higher interest Ricardo (RCDO) said in a pre-close update for the year to 30 June that trading was in line with board expectations, with orders of around £520mn and revenue growth of 17 per cent. But a warning from the engineering and consultancy firm about higher finance charges sent the shares down 2 per cent in early trading. Net debt rose from £35mn to £62mn, year-on-year, because of acquisitions. CA

AG Barr raises profit guidance and hunts for new chief exec

Irn-Bru seller AG Barr (BAG) expects its first-half revenues to rise by a third to £210mn, year-on-year, as a result of both volume growth and price rises. The board, which announced separately that it will lose longstanding chief executive Roger White to retirement in the next 12 months, now thinks full-year profits will be “marginally above the top end” of analyst forecasts. The shares rose by more than 2 per cent in early trading. CA