Today's markets: China data hits shares

Markets were mixed this morning as investors took in the latest set of company results, including big hitters in the FTSE 100. European markets also fell as investors awaited any more news of a stimulus from Beijing, with the latest data showing a slowdown in demand in the world’s second-largest economy.

The FTSE 100 dropped 0.31 per cent, despite strong gains following the HSBC, Diageo and Weir Group updates. The DAX is down 0.82 per cent while the CAC 40 in Paris is down 0.66 per cent. Overnight, the Nikkei rose another 0.92 per cent as the Japanese stock market recovers from last week’s Bank of Japan-induced fall. In the US, the DOW and S&P 500 both gained 0.28 per cent and 0.15 per cent respectively on a quiet trading day despite earnings reports.

Traders are still feeling pessimistic following a decline in Chinese factory activity. It contracted in July for the fourth consecutive month and concern is growing about a slowdown in demand. Similar sentiments were observed in China, where the CSI 300 index and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng both fell 0.4 per cent overnight, further fuelling worries about the country’s post-pandemic recovery stall. While China's top decision-making body, the Politburo, pledged further support to bolster the economy, investors are still uncertain because there weren’t really any specifics. What is clear is China’s economic toolbox is limited at a time when it needs a breakthrough. Miners in the FTSE 100 are down this morning as a result, plus some disappointing news from Fresnillo.

In the UK, house prices are now falling at their fastest annual pace for 14 years as measurements start catching up with reality on the ground. House prices have been in a muddle, and different metrics measure different things. Mitchell Labiak has more on that here.

HSBC surpassed City forecasts with quarterly profits more than doubling. The gains have been largely driven by higher interest rates around the world and the acquisition of the UK arm of Silicon Valley Bank. In response to the positive results, the bank unveiled a $2bn share buyback and revised guidance upwards. Oil company BP raised its dividend despite a drop in profits. More on that here.

Elsewhere, investors are still eagerly awaiting the Bank of England's rate decision on Thursday. The current feeling is that the bank rate is set to rise by 25 basis points to 5.25 per cent, but the debate over a 0.5 point hike is getting hotter. More on that here.

Some good news on the interest rate front. Shop prices rose at their slowest annual rate in July, according to industry data, and for the first time in two years, prices fell month-on-month. The British Retail Consortium said shop price inflation decelerated to 7.6 per cent in July, down from 8.4 per cent in June. Leading the cuts was clothing and footwear, as retailers mitigated wet weather with larger discounts. Food price inflation also slowed to its lowest level this year, with falling prices across key staples such as oils, fats, fish, and breakfast cereals.

The Trader is written by Ali Al Enazi and Jemma Slingo