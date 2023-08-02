Companies roundup: BAE shares spike & Taylor Wimpey

Half-year numbers from BAE Systems (BA.) are likely to generate upwards earnings revisions, as shares were marked up in response to positive trading developments.
The UK defence heavyweight registered significant sales growth across its various segments, along with an increased backlog of orders. The group delivered sales growth of 11 per cent on a constant currency basis, while order intake, at £21.1bn, was up 16 per cent, leading to a record order backlog of £66.2bn.
Underlying trading profits were 10 per cent to the good at £1.3bn, while free cash flow generation tipped over the £1bn mark and was ahead of analysts’ expectations. MR
Taylor Wimpey and Ibstock’s share prices build as profits crumble
Ibstock's (IBST) shares rose 6 per cent in early trading while Taylor Wimpey’s (TW) was up 3 per cent even after the building materials manufacturer and housebuilder posted profit slumps.
Ibstock’s pre-tax profit sank 42 per cent while Taylor Wimpey’s sank 29 per cent. However, both companies said the results were ahead of expectations and Investec said they both performed "better than expected".
Ibstock put its surprise performance down to the firmness of its prices despite the "more subdued market backdrop" as developers and housebuilders pressed pause on construction projects in response to rising interest rates. Similarly, Taylor Wimpey hailed its “strong focus on operational excellence and tight cost management”. ML
Volumes up, margins down at Haleon
Consumer healthcare giant Haleon (HLN) has upgraded its guidance for the full year after it successfully passed on cost increases to consumers in the first half. The company, which makes Sensodyne toothpaste and Panadol painkillers, said that 55 per cent of its product portfolio has gained or maintained market share in the year to date.
However, the group has not proven immune to the impacts of inflation – with its operating profit margin falling 40 basis points in constant currency to 22.2 per cent. Nonetheless, it expects its “power brands'' to drive organic revenue growth of 7-8 per cent across the year, up from the 4-6 per cent it shared in a May trading update. JJ
Hochschild gets thumbs-up on Inmaculada
Hochschild Mining (HOC) announced that the ‘modified environment impact assessment’ for its Inmaculada operation in southwest Peru has received regulatory approval from SENACE, Peru’s National Service of Environmental Certification for Sustainable Investments.
The precious metals miner’s chief executive, Ignacio Bustamante, said that the approval represented “a significant achievement for Hochschild and the Peruvian mining industry and demonstrates the Government’s commitment to confirming Peru’s position as an attractive mining-friendly jurisdiction”. MR