Companies roundup: BAE shares spike & Taylor Wimpey

Half-year numbers from BAE Systems (BA.) are likely to generate upwards earnings revisions, as shares were marked up in response to positive trading developments.

The UK defence heavyweight registered significant sales growth across its various segments, along with an increased backlog of orders. The group delivered sales growth of 11 per cent on a constant currency basis, while order intake, at £21.1bn, was up 16 per cent, leading to a record order backlog of £66.2bn.

Underlying trading profits were 10 per cent to the good at £1.3bn, while free cash flow generation tipped over the £1bn mark and was ahead of analysts’ expectations. MR

Taylor Wimpey and Ibstock’s share prices build as profits crumble

Ibstock's (IBST) shares rose 6 per cent in early trading while Taylor Wimpey’s (TW) was up 3 per cent even after the building materials manufacturer and housebuilder posted profit slumps.

Ibstock’s pre-tax profit sank 42 per cent while Taylor Wimpey’s sank 29 per cent. However, both companies said the results were ahead of expectations and Investec said they both performed "better than expected".

Ibstock put its surprise performance down to the firmness of its prices despite the "more subdued market backdrop" as developers and housebuilders pressed pause on construction projects in response to rising interest rates. Similarly, Taylor Wimpey hailed its “strong focus on operational excellence and tight cost management”. ML

John Wood extends Shell collaboration John Wood Group (WG.) has been awarded a multi-year enterprise framework agreement to continue to provide consultancy and engineering services to Shell's (SHEL) global projects. Under the three-year frame, the group will support efforts linked to the energy transition, focussing on carbon capture, low-carbon fuels and hydrogen. The agreement is the latest chapter in a partnership that spans decades, and will see Wood support Shell's greenfield and brownfield projects across the world. MR

Volumes up, margins down at Haleon

Consumer healthcare giant Haleon (HLN) has upgraded its guidance for the full year after it successfully passed on cost increases to consumers in the first half. The company, which makes Sensodyne toothpaste and Panadol painkillers, said that 55 per cent of its product portfolio has gained or maintained market share in the year to date.

However, the group has not proven immune to the impacts of inflation – with its operating profit margin falling 40 basis points in constant currency to 22.2 per cent. Nonetheless, it expects its “power brands'' to drive organic revenue growth of 7-8 per cent across the year, up from the 4-6 per cent it shared in a May trading update. JJ

Blancco Technology accepts offer from US private equity Another UK software company is being taken off the market by a US private equity firm. Blancco Technology (BLTG) has accepted a £175mn offer from Francisco Partners, a 24.6 per cent premium to its share price. The big turnover of old servers and computers increased demand for Blancco’s data erasure software last year. In the six months to December, year-on-year revenue and EPS increased 22 per cent and 47 per cent respectively. However, at 19 times forward earnings its valuation lagged behind comparable companies on the other side of the Atlantic, making it a prime target. Blancco’s share price is up 22 per cent this morning on the news. AS

Hochschild gets thumbs-up on Inmaculada

Hochschild Mining (HOC) announced that the ‘modified environment impact assessment’ for its Inmaculada operation in southwest Peru has received regulatory approval from SENACE, Peru’s National Service of Environmental Certification for Sustainable Investments.

The precious metals miner’s chief executive, Ignacio Bustamante, said that the approval represented “a significant achievement for Hochschild and the Peruvian mining industry and demonstrates the Government’s commitment to confirming Peru’s position as an attractive mining-friendly jurisdiction”. MR