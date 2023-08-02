Today's markets: US downgrade sends shares plummeting

All that wrangling over the debt ceiling has finally come back to haunt the US government, with Fitch downgrading its debt rating from AAA to AA+ after the markets closed yesterday. The agency said it expected fiscal deterioration over the next three years, as well an “erosion of governance” compared with other top-rated economies.

Markets in both Europe and Asia were spooked by the news – with the FTSE 100 and Germany’s DAX down 1.85 per cent and 1.73 per cent respectively by mid-morning. This feeling of pessimism started in Asia where Japan’s Nikkei index fell 2.3 per cent overnight and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng down nearly 2.5 per cent. Very few exchanges have been immune to a substantial correction.

Wall Street is yet to show the impact of the change but futures suggest the S&P 500 will open nearly 1 per cent down with the tech-heavy Nasdaq down 1.1 per cent. Bond yields actually fell as a result of the change with money shifting from stocks into Treasuries despite the downgrade.

The issue is not that investors expect company earnings to take a knock in light of the Fitch downgrade. Rather, it’s that US government debt serves as the risk asset against which all others are measured. This means that risk assets of all stripes have to be subtly re-priced. Suddenly even the lowest-risk assets (think trusty government bonds) look a little less dependable.

In the aftermath of Liz Truss’s ill-fated economic experiment last autumn, there was said to be a “moron risk premium” applied to gilts – sending yields soaring. This is perhaps a similar phenomenon, with the US credit demotion attaching a kind of credibility premium to its debt. Investors have the power to demand more for their money, and will apply that power as and when they see fit. Traders should watch US Treasury yields very closely.

Debt ceiling crises are nothing new in the US – in fact they’ve become something of a national pastime – which begs the question of why Fitch chose to hand down its judgement at this particular moment. Fellow ratings agency S&P lowered its own rating on the US to AA+ in 2011 following a similar debacle that year. The answer probably has something to do with the fact that multiple economic shocks, tax cuts and new spending commitments have led to successive debt increases in the last 10 years.

The country’s federal debt-to-GDP ratio hit 129 per cent last year, far exceeding the 107 per cent figure recorded in 2019. In Fitch’s defence, things do look increasingly precarious in the world’s largest economy.

Researchers at Capital Economics said much depends on what happens to interest rates. “If we’re right and inflation continues to ease, the Fed will be cutting rates again by next year, bringing the Federal government’s borrowing costs down,” they wrote yesterday.

But if they’re wrong, and the central bank has to keep the nominal interest rate above the rate of nominal GDP growth for longer than anticipated, then “the debt dynamics could quickly become unsustainable,” they warned.

The Trader is written by Jennifer Johnson