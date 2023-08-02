What a fall in living standards really means

Earlier in the year, the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) said Britain remained on track for a record fall in living standards over the two years to March 2024. Even as wages rise and inflation falls, bad news looms ahead as a consequence of dwindling consumer spending. And an inevitable outcome is a reduction in company revenues.

Standard of living measures assess our material well-being, with the fundamental gauge being the ‘real’ national output per individual or ‘real’ GDP per capita or gross national income per capita. Three years after the onset of the pandemic, the UK economy continues to trail behind the US, the eurozone, and all G7 nations except Germany.

As of the first quarter of 2023, the real GDP, that’s GDP adjusted for inflation, in the UK remained 0.5 per cent lower than its pre-pandemic level, recorded in the fourth quarter of 2019. Conversely, real GDP has grown significantly, and surpassed pre-pandemic levels, in the US (5.4 per cent), Canada (3.7 per cent), and Italy (2.5 per cent). To make matters worse, confidence in UK economic growth has fallen by 19 per cent between June and July according to the Hargreaves Lansdown Investor Confidence index. The outlook for economic growth for the year ahead looks anaemic, at best.

What can people afford?

The latest Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures on the cost of living crisis pose a sobering picture. Around 2.65mn people have reported being unable to afford a healthy amount of food. The expense of groceries remains the most significant strain on household finances, as 96 per cent reported a rise in food expenses over the past month.

Renters and young adults are feeling the financial strain too. Renters are 4.7 times more likely to experience financial vulnerability compared with those who own their home outright. Young adults aged 25 to 34 years are also 3.4 times more likely to experience financial vulnerability compared with those aged 75 years and above. According to data by Interactive Investor, the cost of essential household expenditure for homeowners has soared by £9,161 a year on average over the past two years – with higher mortgage rates the biggest contributing factor.

Such costs are further squeezing individuals, significantly impeding their ability to achieve crucial milestones like homeownership or debt repayment. As a consequence, the inclination to spend on non-essential products and services is dwindling.

The wages question

Income is a telling indicator of a country’s current standard of living. Amid rising prices, a significant number of individuals are experiencing stagnant or falling pay, when accounting for inflation. Official figures reveal that the average weekly salary in the UK (excluding bonuses) was £607 in May, a slight increase from £604 in April. However, accounting for inflation, regular pay actually declined by 0.8 per cent during the three months leading to May, compared with the same period in 2022. Consumers will still have less to spend, which will act as a weight on the economy.

Wages are a contentious issue, even though they are falling in real terms, the fact that they are rising in nominal terms is forcing the Bank of England into more action, to contain inflation. This week will see another increase in interest rates, and if the committee opts for a 0.5 percentage point hike instead of 0.25 points, wages could be partly to blame.

A look ahead

The current inflation rate stands at 7.9 per cent, down from 8.7 per cent in May which was a sharper fall than expected. But this is still far away from the Bank of England’s 2 per cent inflation target. The hope is that diminishing food inflation will be a relief for those who face mounting debts.

What is clear is that standards of living are still not at the point where they should be. The challenge for policymakers is how do they go about addressing the issue ahead of the elections next year? More focus will be on tackling the high rate of inflation. Politicians will have to get creative to increase both consumer and investor confidence.