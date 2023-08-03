Banks holding back on rates is not our biggest cash crisis

Banking regulation is a complex thing. But you could tell a simplified version of the story this year as follows: across the Atlantic, the big worry has been how consumers treat their banks at a time of rising rates. In the UK, by contrast, the focus remains firmly on how banks treat their customers.

These are two sides of the same issue. But with half-year results from the UK big four showing no evidence of the kind of deposit flight that dogged US regional banks this spring, there’s little concern about the stability of the domestic system. Customer inertia remains a powerful thing.

Even so, inertia is no reason to provide poor rates of interest. Such was the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) message this week, on the same day that its ‘Consumer Duty’ rules came into force.