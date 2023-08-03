CGT bills go through the roof – but this is just the start

Inheritance tax (IHT) has a reputation as Britain’s most hated tax and there’s talk of abolishing it altogether.

It is true that more middle class people are getting caught by what used to be a tax for the wealthy. Between April 2020 and April 2023, HMRC’s tax receipts for IHT increased by a pretty hefty 38.4 per cent.

But, interestingly, the personal tax for which payments have increased the most in the past few years is actually capital gains tax (CGT). CGT receipts were up 18.3 per cent year on year, 83.7 per cent on a three-year basis, and a staggering 359.7 per cent over the past decade.