Companies roundup: Rolls’ transformation & Next upgrades

Adjusted operating profit for Rolls-Royce (RR.) came in at £673mn at the half-year mark, against £125mn in HY 2022, while the underlying margin quadrupled to 9.7 per cent. Free cash flow also returned to positive territory, capping a strengthening interim financial performance that outstripped consensus expectations.

Nowhere is the impact of the focus on commercial optimisation better illustrated than in the Civil Aerospace business, where the operating margin came in at 12.4 per cent against negative 3.4 per cent last time around. Numbers benefitted from increased large spare engine sales, coupled with cost efficiencies. Rolls-Royce notes that large engine flying hours increased from 65 per cent of 2019 levels during the first quarter, to the current rate of 83 per cent, with full year guidance of between 80-90 per cent of 2019 levels left unchanged. MR

Next lifts guidance – again

High street stalwart Next (NXT) has upgraded its profit forecasts for the second time this year, after a period of “much better than expected” trading. Full price sales rose by 6.9 per cent year-on-year between May and July, which management attributed to “exceptionally warm weather”. Since then, full price sales have risen by 3.7 per cent.

As a result, Next has increased its full year profit before tax forecast by £10mn to £845mn. This follows a £40mn guidance increase in June, but would still represent a decline of 2.9 per cent versus last year. JS

Wizz Air's (WIZZ) revenues in the first quarter to 30 June rose by more than a half against last year to €1.24bn (£1.07bn) as a record 15.3mn passengers clambered onto the European budget airline's planes. The company pivoted to a reported profit of €61.1mn from a €453mn loss for the same period in 2022, helped by lower fuel costs and a €157mn foreign exchange swing in the right direction from last year. But net debt remains very chunky, at €3.78bn. And there was no full-year profit upgrade, unlike at some airline peers. After market close yesterday, Wizz said that more than a quarter of votes at its AGM went against a resolution to give chief executive József Váradi until 2028 to hit a £100mn bonus. Proxy advisers had criticised the idea. The shares fell by 4 per cent in early trading this morning. CA

Margin jitters overshadow revenue growth and Smith & Nephew

Medical device manufacturer Smith & Nephew (SN) managed to exceed consensus revenue expectations by 1 per cent in the first half, but its profit figures disappointed markets.

Trading profit – a measure of group profitability that excludes the impact of one-off transactions – fell 5 per cent year-on-year to $417mn. Shares were down 3 per cent by mid-morning, despite the fact that management has raised full-year revenue guidance to 6-7 per cent (from 5-6 per cent previously).

The issue is its margin forecast, which remains unchanged at 17.5 per cent. UBS analysts said it “looks increasingly tough to reach even the bottom end” of this guidance given the 15.3 per cent first-half margin it reported today. JJ

Tritax CEO calls bottom of warehouse market Tritax Big Box’s (BBOX) chief executive Colin Godfrey has called the bottom of the warehouse market after the warehouse landlord posted a marginal valuation increase over the six months to 30 June. However, pre-tax profit still plunged 78 per cent because the 0.9 per cent bump in net asset value (NAV) over the first half of this year was not as much as the 9.6 per cent NAV surge in H1 last year when a speculative bubble had pumped up warehouse values. Godfrey said the market had stabilised after last year’s mini-Budget caused warehouse values to plummet. “It looks like the market has bottomed out,” he told Investors’ Chronicle. ML Read more: UK Reits set for faster recovery than European rivals

Serco strengthens balance sheet

Serco (SRP) is paying down its debt faster than analysts expected, as a result of good cash generation and a lower rate of tax.

The international outsourcer had a strong start to 2023, with revenue up by 13 per cent at £2.5bn and underlying operating profit up by 14 per cent at £148mn. Adjusted net debt was the main surprise, however, at £216mn, significantly below guidance of £250mn. This figure is now expected to fall to £170mn by the end of the year, while free cash flow is expected to reach £150mn. JS

Profits tumble at Mondi Shares in Mondi (MNDI) fell by 4 per cent in early trading, after the packager reported that “demand and prices had declined sequentially with the exception of containerboard prices which stabilised in the later part of the half year”. Group revenue fell by 14 per cent year-on-year to €3.9bn, while underlying Ebitda tumbled by 28 per cent to €680mn. Management blamed “softer demand, customer destocking and higher input costs”. JS

The West End’s biggest Reit hails ‘excellent start’

The newly-formed Shaftesbury Capital (SHC) swung to a £799mn pre-tax profit in its interim results following the former Capital & Counties’ reverse-merger with its bigger West End real estate investment trust (Reit) rival Shaftesbury.

Capital & Countries bought Shaftesbury at 32 per cent discount to its net asset value (NAV), with the £804mn saving made in the deal pushing the new company from an operating loss to a pre-tax profit. The larger company also posted a net rental income bump thanks to the increased rent roll.

“We have had an excellent start as a newly merged company, creating the leading central London mixed-use Reit,” said chief executive Ian Hawksworth. ML