Today's markets: Shares hit by a trifecta of worry

It’s been a bad open for stock markets this morning as concerns over the US debt downgrade rumbed on and ran straight into panic over what the Bank of England will do later, and fears over the eurozone economy. A nice trifecta to start a Thursday.

The FTSE 100 is down 1.6 per cent in what’s a busy day for earnings as well, but generally it’s the macro that’s causing the sell orders. In Frankfurt, the DAX is down 1.14 per cent and in Paris, markets are down 1.2 per cent. The bourses took their lead from a difficult day in the US yesterday, with the S&P losing 1.4 per cent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq shedding more than 2 per cent. The S&P’s decline was its single largest daily drop since April, amidst the banking crisis, while the Nasdaq hasn’t fallen as much since February.

It was the same looking the other way, and Asian equities had a tough time overnight, with Japan’s Topix shedding 1.5 per cent. Some of this caused by surprise action from the Bank of Japan as it re-entered the bond market.

Eyes are now turning to the Bank of England (BoE). We are absolutely nailed on to see a rate rise come 12pm, the only thing we’re debating at the moment is how big it is. Majority says the BoE falls in line with the US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank (ECB) and goes for a 0.25 point hike. But, plenty still see the case for a double 0.5 point hike, taking rates to 5.5 per cent. Inflation is falling, but there’s still a lot of work to go. The expectation is that rates will peak around 5.75 per cent by the end of the year any how.

The debate is whether the recent positive inflation surprise and the relatively weaker UK PMI data is enough to set the stage for a ‘dovish hike’ guidance from the central bank. Governor Andrew Bailey will give a press conference afterwards, and August is also a point at which the Bank releases its quarterly report with its latest forecasts for the UK economy. Not that those forecasts are really worth much given how badly it’s gone thus far: nonetheless traders will be taking note and any dovish news might send shares back the other way. Of course, and as ever, the opposite is also true. Worth remembering that after last week’s Fed and ECB announcements, markets decided to price in lower peak rates, even though no one actually said that. Will be interesting to see how traders react today.

It’s going to be a volatile day all round, it seems. Futures for the US market show shares opening lower as Treasury yields keep on rising following the downgrade, and some new issuance which seems unfortunate timing. In Europe, investors are worrying about the continent's future economic prospects. There was a contraction in manufacturing activity being a driving factor as demand slumps.

On the earnings front, Next garnered another profit upgrade today, a positive sign for the wider high street industry. On the other hand Wizz Air shares fell due to rising costs. For more on this, check out our companies roundup here.

The Trader is written by Ali Al Enazi