What a revived industrial policy should look like

The government needs to reconsider its fiscal rules, deliver a revamped industrial strategy and end a “piecemeal” approach to policymaking that has hampered productivity since the global financial crisis, analysts and industry figures suggest.

The fiscal rule aimed at bringing debt-to-GDP down within five years of the Office for Budgetary Responsibility’s (OBR) five-year horizon has “constrained productive spending”, Deutsche’s Sanjay Raja said. He argued the Treasury would be better served by a public sector net worth rule, which would allow the OBR to assess both the asset and liability side of spending plans, which would allow future governments “more flexibility to engineer a long-term growth plan without the constraints of … myopic fiscal rules”.

At a time when the US and Europe are also offering huge incentives to secure green manufacturing jobs, the government should also take a “more joined-up approach” to industrial strategy, creating decentralised institutions capable of delivering long-term plans, Raja added.