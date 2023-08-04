Companies roundup: Apple, Amazon & peak TV

Even when it is not growing, Apple (US:AAPL) always seems to find a way to surprise. Economies are going through a period of weak demand for consumer electronics which hit hardware sales, but thanks to its services business, the company beat analysts’ expectations by boosting its profit.

In the three months to June, the products business shrank 4 per cent as consumers spent significantly less on iPads and Macs, while spending slightly less on iPhones. Given inflation is driving up prices across the rest of the economy this is quite a big real decrease in sales.

However, Apple always has a trick up its sleeve and this time the services business revenue grew 8 per cent to $21.2bn. As services have a higher margin, this contributed to earnings per share jumping 5 per cent of $1.26, ahead of analyst expectations of $1.20.

Services couldn’t save the share price, which dropped 2 per cent in after-hours trading. The tiny cracks in the hardware business might just be too hard to ignore. When the price to earning ratio is over 30, investors expect some growth. AS

Have we reached peak TV?

Take up of streaming services such as Netflix (US:NFLX) and Disney+ has plateaued in the UK and traditional television is in “long-term decline”, according to new research by the media watchdog.

Ofcom’s ‘media nations’ report found people watched an average of 4 hours 28 minutes of TV and video content per day in 2022. This figure is significantly lower than the levels recorded during the pandemic, but also lower than levels seen in 2019 and 2018, when people watched around 5 hours every day.

The regulator noted “a slowing in the take-up of subscription video-on-demand services (SVoDs) such as Netflix” and said there were “indications that SVoD viewing declined in 2022”. Two-thirds of UK households reported using an SVoD service in the first quarter of 2023, down from a peak of 68 per cent at the start of 2022.

Meanwhile, the weekly reach of broadcast television fell from 83 per cent to 79 per cent - the biggest ever annual drop. There was a particularly significant decline among older audiences, with over-64s watching 8 per cent less broadcast TV in 2022 than in 2021.

‘Mass transmissions’ are also on a downward trajectory. In 2014, 2,490 transmissions attracted more than 4mn viewers, but in 2022 there were only 1,184 – a 52 per cent drop. Transmissions attracting more than six million viewers fell by 82 per cent over the same period.

However, broadcasters such as the BBC and ITV (ITV) have tried to counteract this with video-on-demand, which was “one of the few forms of viewing to have increased”.

The TV advertising market suffered a small decline in 2022, with spend falling by 1.4 per cent to £5.4bn, “reflecting the difficult economic environment and post-pandemic recalibration”. A 15 per cent increase in broadcast video-on-demand spend was not enough to offset a 4 per cent decrease for linear TV.

Things seem to have deteriorated further in 2023. Last week, ITV reported that its total advertising revenue had fallen by 11 per cent between January and June, despite strong digital sales. JS

Amazon retail profitability a positive surprise Amazon's (US:AMZN) retail business has returned to growth while its cloud computing business appears to have turned a corner after a recent slowdown. In the three months to June, the North American and International retail businesses grew 11 per cent and 10 per cent year-on-year respectively. Meanwhile, AWS grew 12 per cent. For a cloud computing business, this might not seem that impressive but it is against very tough comparators. It was only at the back end of last year customers started regulating their cloud spend to save money. The star of this earnings report though is the retail business which has managed to grow against a tough backdrop, as shown by Apple's falling hardware revenue. The pleasing thing for investors is that both the North American and International retail businesses turned a profit. Having lost money this time last year, North America generated an impressive 3.8 per cent operating margin. Amazon has invested heavily in fulfilment centres in the last year and it appears to be paying off. Markets rewarded it with the share price up 10 per cent in after hours trading. A

Carr’s plunges on profit warning

Carr’s (CARR) shares fell by 13 per cent in early trading after it warned that it expects full-year earnings to come in a fifth below market expectations. This was due to a “delayed recovery in our markets” in its speciality agriculture division, where the agriculture and engineering group highlighted lower demand in the US and higher farm input costs in the UK.

The group has also faced higher-than-expected costs from the disposal of its agricultural supplies business. The board guided for an adjusted profit before tax of £8mn for the year to 2 September, and assured markets that the business is still net cash positive. It also confirmed a second interim dividend of 1.175p per share. CA

WPP downgrades guidance after US tech slowdown Shares in WPP (WPP) fell by 7 per cent in early trading after management warned that weak demand from US tech clients was hitting growth. The advertising giant now expects like-for-like revenue, minus pass through costs, to increase by 1.5-3 per cent across the full year. It had previously guided for growth of 3-5 per cent. Sales from North America declined in the second quarter of 2023, while China’s recovery was weaker than expected. However, this was partly offset by good growth in the UK. JS

Home Reit fire sale after more tenants collapse

Suspended homeless accommodation landlord Home Reit (HOME) sold 40 properties at auction at a 40 per cent discount to their purchase price after the collapse of two more tenants. The controversy-stricken company said this morning it had offloaded 1.6 per cent of its portfolio for £4.85mn, admitting that the poor price achieved was due to their condition and vacancy.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Home revealed that two more tenants accounting for 12 per cent of its rent roll, Redemption Support CIC and Serenity Support CIC, had collapsed into administration. It follows the collapse of other tenants – Lotus Sanctuary, Gen Liv, and Noble Tree – earlier this year and Circle Housing & Support’s collapse last year, as revealed by Investors’ Chronicle. Critics have long argued the inexperienced and connected nature of Home’s tenants is a credit risk. ML

