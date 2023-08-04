The economic week ahead: 7-11 August

The UK has been bracing itself for recession for a full year now: it's 12 months since the Bank of England issued gloomy projections forecasting one of the longest and deepest contractions on record.

So far, this miserable fate has been avoided. First quarter GDP figures revealed positive if anaemic growth, and consensus forecasts suggest that GDP will have flatlined in the second quarter. But at such low values, the line between expansion and contraction is perilously thin. Economists are still split on whether the UK economy will manage to avoid recession in 2023.