Today's markets: Calm returns at the end of a tough week

Markets are ending the week on a calmer note as investors await the release of the US’s monthly jobs data later today. Overnight, Chinese shares rose as Beijing continues to talk up long-awaited stimulus measures, while earnings from Amazon (US:AMZN) yesterday evening helped settle nerves in the US.

The FTSE 100 has crept up in response, rising 0.2 per cent this morning, with European indices also slightly higher. After a drop yesterday, the Hang Seng and Nikkei are back up 0.5 per cent and 0.10 per cent, while the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.23 per cent after China’s central bank governor pledged to provide financing support to private firms.

Earlier the Dow closed down 0.2 per cent, with the S&P dipping 0.25 per cent. The figures from Amazon should help support US markets at the Friday open later.

A positive end to the week for European stocks sees the DAX rising 0.4 per cent and the CAC 0.63 per cent. This comes after a dismal week due to disappointing earnings reports and rising US bond yields. Later today, eurozone retail sales will be released. European markets will closely take note amid fears of weak economic activity.

Investors are tentative at this point as they await the monthly US job report, with economists expecting 200,000 jobs to have been added in July. The elevation of US long-term yields has led to a complete loss of the Treasury market’s 2023 gains - the recovery from last year's 12.5 per cent loss is flatlining at this point. The jobs data will be important, and could yet shake markets out of their ‘soft landing’ assumptions.

From one economic giant to another: China is getting closer to bringing in much needed stimulus measures. China’s top economic committees said in a joint statement that the government will implement additional strategies aimed at enhancing consumer expenditure and enhancing regional liquidity. Yet as has been common recently, there were no major details on what these measures might be, which leaves a lot to be desired.

Mixed results news overnight as Apple (US:AAPL) reported its third consecutive quarter of sales decline, whereas Amazon shares sky-rocketed after hours as the tech giant posted second quarter sales considerably ahead of expectations.

Later today, the Bank of England’s chief economist, Huw Pill, will be speaking to businesses on the central bank's latest rate decision and new economic forecasts.

