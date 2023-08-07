Companies roundup: LSL’s shares collapse & landlords squeezed

LSL Property Services' (LSL) share price tumbled 16 per cent in early trading after the estate agency group warned investors a weaker-than-expected mortgage market had hit profits. The company expects its results for the first half of this year to be broadly in line with expectations, but added "the recent change in mortgage market conditions will significantly impact second half group profits which are now expected to be lower than our previous expectations".

The agency pinned the change in fortune on the "larger than expected increase in the Bank of England base rate". ML

House prices continue to drop as landlords face squeeze

House prices fell for the fourth consecutive month in July and will likely continue falling into next year, according to lender Halifax. Prices dropped 0.34 per cent month on month, putting the cost of the average home at £285,044, down from a peak of £293,992 last August.

The lender said first-time buyers were still active "with indications some are now searching for smaller homes" but added that higher interest costs combined with regulatory reform meant buy-to-let landlords were under pressure.

"It remains to be seen how many may choose to exit and what that could mean for the supply of properties available to buy," said Halifax. ML

Carr’s chief steps down after downgrade Agriculture and engineering company Carr’s (CARR) announced that new chief executive Peter Page will step down at the next AGM in January. He has only been in the role officially since February. As for a replacement, the board is “initiating plans for Mr Page's succession in accordance with its strategy and future leadership requirements”. He served as non-executive chair from 2020 until 2021, when he took on the running of the company on an interim basis, before starting as permanent chief executive earlier this year. The company said on Friday its profits for the 12 months ending 2 September would be lower than expected due to higher UK costs and lower sales to the drought-affected US farming industry. Profit guidance is now £8mn, down from £10mn. CA

Saudi Aramco holds on to profits

Super profits machine Saudi Aramco (SA:2222) has reported net income of $30bn for the June quarter, down 38 per cent on last year. The state-controlled energy giant fared better than the multinationals, which have reported significant falls in Q2. Now the focus will shift to Aramco’s dividend – it has announced a further payout programme for the next 18 months, on top of the existing $19.5bn quarterly dividend. The first special dividend will be $10bn. AH

Card Factory shares jump on unexpected update Card Factory (CARD) shares rose 17 per cent in early trading after the greeting cards retailer made bullish noises about its annual earnings. The company now expects the full year “outturn to be materially ahead of its previous expectations” after better-than-forecast trading for the six months to 31 July. CA

CAB Payments stabilisation bill comes in

The IPO for fintech firm CAB Payments (CAB) was one of the few public offerings of any kind this year, and certainly a rarity for a fintech in the current environment.

The latest stabilisation report, which details how many shares the book runners have bought in the market to keep the price stable, showed that the syndicate, led by Barclay’s Capital, spent approximately £38.8mn purchasing shares between 6 July and 4 Aug, or roughly 12.7mn out of the 87mn shares that CAB issued as part of the IPO. The calculation is based on the average share price on the individual purchase date to take account of the often wide purchase spread.