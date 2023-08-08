Companies roundup: Struggling Abrdn & Italian banks

The asset management formerly known as Aberdeen Standard Life, Abrdn (ABDN), saw its shares crater 10 per cent in early trading as the giant asset manager reported another half of large outflows – this time of more than £5.2bn as clients pulled funds. Total assets under management at the end of the half were £496bn.

The result was somewhat unexpected as the general trend for active asset managers up until this interim results season was a gentle return to fund inflows and cautious asset growth. The results come at a time when even more obviously troubled companies, such as Jupiter Fund Management (JUP), enjoyed a positive half, registering a small net inflow of funds of £23mn. JH

Italy surprises with bank profits levy

Italy’s right-wing government surprised bank investors with a new tax on “excess” profits as the country’s financial system benefits from the rise in Eurozone interest rates. It is estimated that the new tax will bring in about €2bn (£1.69bn) annually. The measure was included in a bundle of legislation that also allowed for the provision of additional taxi licences – under the country’s notoriously quirky regulation taxi licences are traditionally handed down from father to son. Shares in Italy’s largest commercial bank, Unicredit (IT: UCG), fell 6 per cent on the morning open. JH

IWG's loss per share mounts even as revenue rises IWG's (IWG) loss per share jumped 71 per cent in the first half of this year even as revenue rose 15 per cent. The flexible office operator said an increase in finance costs and a change in taxation due to different accounting principles were partly to blame. There was also a 9 per cent increase in sales costs. "We enter the second half of the year with good momentum," said chief executive Mark Dixon. "The future for IWG and all our stakeholders remains bright as we continue to grow our customer base, global network, and best-in-class portfolio of locations and brands." ML

TI Fluid Systems to turn on payout taps

TI Fluid Systems (TIFS) delivered 15.1 per cent revenue growth at constant currencies in its first half, and happy shareholders handed it the same share price uptick on Tuesday morning. A new progressive dividend policy and €40mn (£34.5mn) share buyback programme likely helped the shares as well.

Sales ticked up across all locales, which is somewhat surprising given varying levels of demand across the global commercial vehicle market. Margins were supported by price and cost recovery agreements to offset inflationary pressures, in particular rising labour costs. MR