Companies roundup: Oil dividends and a strugging housebuilder

The June quarter saw profits slide across the energy majors, as oil and gas prices fell and production dropped at various companies. The European majors, including Shell (SHEL), BP (BP.), TotalEnergies (FR:FP) and others, missed consensus forecasts by an average of 4 per cent, according to Jefferies analyst Giacomo Romeo, after nine straight quarters of earnings beats.

Romeo said most companies were “looking to stretch their payout formulas at lower macro prices”, meaning dividends and buybacks would continue in a weaker environment. “With the healthiest balance sheets in over a decade, at current oil prices, the sector will be able to further increase shareholder payouts over the next four quarters,” he added. AH

Analysts 'materially' cut Bellway's forecasts

Analysts have heavily reduced their forecasts for Bellway (BWY) after a downbeat trading statement. The FTSE 100 housebuilder said a rise in borrowing costs in June and July had hit reservation rates and it now expected revenue to decline 3 per cent on last year in its results for 2023. But the picture beyond that looks bleaker as forward sales almost halved to £1.19bn, down from £2.11bn in the year to 30 June.

The bearish outlook has led analysts to downgrade their estimates for its full-year 2024 results, with Jefferies anticipating a "downside" to its original predictions of up to 15 per cent and Investec saying it had "materially" cut its estimates. ML

WeWork raises 'substantial doubt' about future Debt-laden flexible workspace operator WeWork (US:WE) has raised "substantial doubt about [its] ability to continue as a going concern" in a dismal set of Q2 results. The company became famous by letting big city offices and then subletting them on favourable and flexible terms to tenants, but the model has never generated a profit. It is currently in negative equity with $18.7bn in liabilities, mostly office leases. WeWork shares cratered 24 per cent by close in extended trading in New York following the news, having lost 98 per cent of their value since IPO in late 2020. ML

Revenues surge at Coca-Cola bottler

Coca-Cola HBC (CCH) put in a better-than-expected performance in the six months to 30 June on the back of both price and mix improvements. Organic revenues rose by 17.8 per cent to €5bn (£3.93bn) at the bottling partner of the Coca-Cola Company (US:KO), while organic cash profits were up 17.7 per cent.

This was despite a 1 per cent contraction in volumes in the half, driven by consumers buying less water products from the company. Management also highlighted value share gains of 60-basis points in the non-alcoholic ready-to-drink category. The shares were up by 3 per cent in early trading. CA

RM shares crash as schools tighten budgets Shares in RM (RM.) fell 25 per cent in early trading after the education group published an operating loss of £4.5mn for the first half of the year. Management complained of a “challenging budgetary environment in schools”, but an expensive IT project and operational problems in its resources division are also causing problems. RM now only expects to break even for the full year. JS

TP ICAP launches buyback after positive interim results

The inter-dealer broking and data firm TP ICAP (TCAP) reported better than expected interim results after the company’s decision to domicile in Jersey, along with tight cost management and the rollout of a new dealing platform freed up about £100mn of cash ahead of schedule in the first half.

The company also launched a £30mn share buyback, which contributed to the shares climbing 16 per cent on Wednesday morning.

TCAP showed signs of operational gearing coming into play after a 4 per cent rise in reported revenues led to a 26 per cent rise in pre-tax profits to £91mn. A slight problem might be the appreciation of sterling against the US dollar, which makes up 60 per cent of TCAP’s reported earnings, which reverses the positive trend seen this time last year. JH

CLS Holdings shares sink following results CLS Holdings' (C﻿LI) shares sank 7 per cent in early trading after the European office landlord swung to a loss because of another slump in its valuation. The rise in interest rates caused a £137mn valuation hit from 30 June last year to the end of last year, and a further £133mn hit the six months to 30 June, amounting to a total NAV nosedive of 18 per cent for the year to 30 June. Meanwhile, the amount of unlet space in the portfolio rose a further 1.8 percentage points to 9.2 per cent, though the landlord did record a 5.3 per cent increase in net rental income. ML

4imprint hikes up dividend after stellar six months

Merchandise maestro 4imprint (FOUR) is still on an upwards trajectory, after growing its operating profit by 45 per cent year-on-year to $63.8mn. The group said demand was at “record levels” and that its margins had benefited from changes in product mix, less friction in the supply chain and good returns on marketing spend.

4imprint has hiked up its dividend by over 60 per cent to 65ȼ as a result. JS