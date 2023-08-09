Companies roundup: Oil dividends and a strugging housebuilder

The June quarter saw profits slide across the energy majors, as oil and gas prices fell and production dropped at various companies. The European majors, including Shell (SHEL), BP (BP.), TotalEnergies (FR:FP) and others, missed consensus forecasts by an average of 4 per cent, according to Jefferies analyst Giacomo Romeo, after nine straight quarters of earnings beats.
Romeo said most companies were “looking to stretch their payout formulas at lower macro prices”, meaning dividends and buybacks would continue in a weaker environment. “With the healthiest balance sheets in over a decade, at current oil prices, the sector will be able to further increase shareholder payouts over the next four quarters,” he added. AH
Analysts 'materially' cut Bellway's forecasts
Analysts have heavily reduced their forecasts for Bellway (BWY) after a downbeat trading statement. The FTSE 100 housebuilder said a rise in borrowing costs in June and July had hit reservation rates and it now expected revenue to decline 3 per cent on last year in its results for 2023. But the picture beyond that looks bleaker as forward sales almost halved to £1.19bn, down from £2.11bn in the year to 30 June.
The bearish outlook has led analysts to downgrade their estimates for its full-year 2024 results, with Jefferies anticipating a "downside" to its original predictions of up to 15 per cent and Investec saying it had "materially" cut its estimates. ML
Revenues surge at Coca-Cola bottler
Coca-Cola HBC (CCH) put in a better-than-expected performance in the six months to 30 June on the back of both price and mix improvements. Organic revenues rose by 17.8 per cent to €5bn (£3.93bn) at the bottling partner of the Coca-Cola Company (US:KO), while organic cash profits were up 17.7 per cent.
This was despite a 1 per cent contraction in volumes in the half, driven by consumers buying less water products from the company. Management also highlighted value share gains of 60-basis points in the non-alcoholic ready-to-drink category. The shares were up by 3 per cent in early trading. CA
TP ICAP launches buyback after positive interim results
The inter-dealer broking and data firm TP ICAP (TCAP) reported better than expected interim results after the company’s decision to domicile in Jersey, along with tight cost management and the rollout of a new dealing platform freed up about £100mn of cash ahead of schedule in the first half.
The company also launched a £30mn share buyback, which contributed to the shares climbing 16 per cent on Wednesday morning.
TCAP showed signs of operational gearing coming into play after a 4 per cent rise in reported revenues led to a 26 per cent rise in pre-tax profits to £91mn. A slight problem might be the appreciation of sterling against the US dollar, which makes up 60 per cent of TCAP’s reported earnings, which reverses the positive trend seen this time last year. JH
4imprint hikes up dividend after stellar six months
Merchandise maestro 4imprint (FOUR) is still on an upwards trajectory, after growing its operating profit by 45 per cent year-on-year to $63.8mn. The group said demand was at “record levels” and that its margins had benefited from changes in product mix, less friction in the supply chain and good returns on marketing spend.
4imprint has hiked up its dividend by over 60 per cent to 65ȼ as a result. JS